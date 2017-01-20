BellaNaija

New Music: Mojeed – Na Wa O

20.01.2017

Nigerian rap sensation Mojeed releases brand new single ‘Na Wa O‘ produced by Kid Konnect.
As he gears up for the release of his second major project, Mojeed takes on an epic and enlightening journey through Lagos highlighting various social issues. This is definitely a must-listen by all means.
3 Comments on New Music: Mojeed – Na Wa O
  • Yabamusic January 21, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I love this music

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Ogbeni samuel Okunrinmeta January 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    broe, i believe in you and ya music. Keep it up

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Tosin January 21, 2017 at 8:49 am

    really interesting and innovative…i’ll come back to this. for a smoother sound tho’ check out d.i.l.l.i.g.a. beautifully done by mojeed and sdc.

    back to na wa o, hmmm, main thing is how the backing vocals have this metallic tinge (autotune?) and volume pumped up so they’re like the main act. it’s weird. it works. i don’t do clubs, but it would soooo work in a club. give them that hook on steroids, dominate over the rap without losing the balance, … like i said, it works. bravo.

    Love this! 15 Reply
