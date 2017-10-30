New Music: Tec (SDC) x Mojeed x Spax – Voices

One half of rap duo ShowDemCamp, Tec teams up with rapper Mojeed and producer Spax on this new single titled “Voices“, a rich blend of hip-hop with afrobeat.
Listen below:
Inspired!
30.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Listen below:
