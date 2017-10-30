BellaNaija

Inspired!

Send me that beat – Wizkid tells upcoming producer on Twitter

30.10.2017 at By 2 Comments

"Send dat to me ! 🔥" - Wizkid tells upcoming producer on Twitter

Nigerian superstar Wizkid looks set to help out an upcoming producer by using his beat for a new track after someone suggested his (the producer’s) work to him.

The producer Jaylon who goes by the Twitter handle (@JayLon_TGM) had tweeted a snippet of the beat. Another twitter user (@heen_benny) quoted the tweet and said “Imagine if @wizkidayo jumps on this“.

That was all it took for Wizkid to notice the talent and he immediately asked that the beat be sent to him to work on.

See the tweets below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @wizkidayo

Comment  2

Tagged With: , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

2 Comments on Send me that beat – Wizkid tells upcoming producer on Twitter
  • Xristybabes October 30, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Nice!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma October 30, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Ehnn, make sure he gets the adequate compensation if you do use the beat.

    Now, BN. What exactly is happening to your site? it is super slow and has resulted in my daily visit to weekly. Please reduce the ad you put on here, it is really starting to become unbearably slow.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija