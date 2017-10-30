Send me that beat – Wizkid tells upcoming producer on Twitter

Nigerian superstar Wizkid looks set to help out an upcoming producer by using his beat for a new track after someone suggested his (the producer’s) work to him.

The producer Jaylon who goes by the Twitter handle (@JayLon_TGM) had tweeted a snippet of the beat. Another twitter user (@heen_benny) quoted the tweet and said “Imagine if @wizkidayo jumps on this“.

That was all it took for Wizkid to notice the talent and he immediately asked that the beat be sent to him to work on.

See the tweets below:

The beat I just made! Groove! 🚀 — ㅤjLon (@JayLon_TGM) October 29, 2017

Send dat to me ! 🔥 https://t.co/1SrsmJi2NX — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 30, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram – @wizkidayo