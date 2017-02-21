Are You Trying to Get #WeddingBodyReady? Join Coach Damz on BellaNaija Weddings Instagram Live | Tomorrow, February 22nd

We know you wedding is around the corner and we have a special gift for you!
We’re having Online Weighloss Expert, Coach Damz on BellaNaija Weddings Instagram Live to teach you how to achieve the perfect wedding bod for you.
So, get your questions ready!
Date: Wednesday, February 22nd 2016
Time: 12PM (WAT)
Venue: Instagram @bellanaijaweddings
Who is going to call this girl out on this mess? How long is she planning to keep this up for?
never met such a controversial ‘weight loss expert’
It’s all business, I believe all it takes is common sense and discipline to lose weight no need for weight loss experts to tell you what you already know. My opinion
Thank you ohhhh You just spoke a few people’s mind out.
Please what mess? Abeg spill. I’m seriously thinking of signing up for her services. Please dont let me make a mistake abeg naa.
She’s really popular on IG
Don’t be conned by IG popularity, that is definitely not a good look or way to judge these days. As @velvet said its all common sense and really we all have different metabolism so weight loss might not be drastic for the same people on the same diet or coach regime, even so called celebrities that eat 70% healthy etc have issues with weight and so called body goals and they go the surgery route:Gastric by pass, liposuction, tummy tuck,, how I wish this so called coach mentioned hers. Loosing weight is one thing and stretched skin is another wihich requires cutting and tucking, people do surgery and gastric by pass and will not mention at all. I think I have said too much but my honest advice to those wanting to loose wait, don’t diet, soon you will pile it back on, be your own coach, cut SUGAR its a killer, cut down on Oil and use healthier alternatives, eat more fruits and fresh foods and vegetables, DRINK plenty water to cleanse you, be diciplined its not rocket science and you don’t require a coach to tell you that. Make sure you do number two regularly, eat more natural, eat lean beef if you must but white meat , fish is much better, and most importantly exercise in your own way you no need gym, get on the floor in your house even if its 5 mins a day, take walks.
Tinuke please spill if you think there’s anything we should know.
I spilled and typed an educative epistle too but Bella stay being biased and not transperant and not posting. People need to understand if you want to put yourself out there you have to be able to handle critiscm as well as praise. Well done Bella naija oh, sweet comment like that and you did nit post
Used her and it worked…… No one can stop you from putting food in your mouth….. na you Sabi……. she’s a coach, to coach you, not feeding you and force you exercise…. there are two sides to every story….. The Tea’s and the container…. ????
She charged me a ridiculous amount of £100 for just one month ? and another coach charged me £25 for just three weeks.Just imagine d difference
Just like there are $50 purses and $15,000 purses. Did she force you to pay? NO.
I don’t know what she can or cannot deliver because i haven’t tried her, but your comment is quite daft. Complain about her service, complain about the results but please be quiet about her pricing because noone forced you. Try hiring someone in jand and see if it wont pass £100.