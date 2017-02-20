Cristiano Ronaldo to star alongside Angelina Jolie in a Turkish TV Drama

The reigning World Player of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo will make a sensational debut TV show role alongside Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

The announcement was made just a year after the footballer made his intentions about acting known publicly.

The Real Madrid forward has now been signed up to star in Hayat Koprusu, a Turkish television series which will focus around a Syrian family escaping from civil war as refugees and will be shown in Turkey, the Middle East and Latin America in April.

“We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through,” director Eyup Dirlik told Turkish Football.

“There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and Nancy Ajram.” He said.

Last year, the former Manchester United favourite admitted he would like to learn more about acting after his days as a player come to an end.

The 32-year-old said while promoting a menswear line in February 2016: “Why not? It is not my objective at the moment, but I have had some invitations.

“I would like to learn being surrounded by good actors because only then will I learn since it is an area I do not control because it has nothing to do with football,” he said, adding that “It’s difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions. But I would not close the door, it is something I like.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, a European champion for both club and country in 2016, is currently the World Football Player of the Year and has now matched the achievement of Lionel Messi by claiming the award for a record fourth time in his career.

Source: Sky News