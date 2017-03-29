BN Pick Your Fave: Victoria Beckham & Remi Fagbohun in Victoria Beckham

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Designer Victoria Beckham and Celebrity Stylist behind TVSHPR, Remi Fagbohun, both in a Victoria Beckham bodycon dress.

The strapless navy blue dress features a black detail on the waist/bodice of the dress. Victoria styled her dress with Christian Louboutin boots while Remi wore her’s with Christian Louboutin pumps and a statement necklace.

BellaNaijarians, pick your fave!