BN Pick Your Fave: Victoria Beckham & Remi Fagbohun in Victoria Beckham

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Designer Victoria Beckham and Celebrity Stylist behind TVSHPR, Remi Fagbohun, both in a Victoria Beckham bodycon dress.
The strapless navy blue dress features a black detail on the waist/bodice of the dress. Victoria styled her dress with Christian Louboutin boots while Remi wore her’s with Christian Louboutin pumps and a statement necklace.
BellaNaijarians, pick your fave!
Primark has this exact style and colour in case anybody is wondering.
hahahahahahhaahahahahahahaha. Oh girl, why 🙂
No one is wondering and it looks better on Remi whether na Primark or na Beckham, it is better on Remi!
She is a luxury shopper! That dress can’t be primark!
Woreva! Nigeria is still a third world nation and Nigerians are consequently disrespected globally. Upon all our eye opening. And globe trotting . Na we sabi everything pass oyinbo sef.
eyaaa
Remi tries soooooo hard
great girl by the way.
bad belle…
I love this Remi lady. love her and her social media persona. but there is something that is sinister about her thirst for being in the limelight.
She just seems suppper thirsty for the celeb attention. i could be reading her wrong sha. but the thirst rubs me the wrong way
Thirst ke? Lol someone who’s IG was private for ages and just last year made it public again. She’s a stylist/personal shopper so she has to promote her brand. Lovely lady all the same.
I like what VB did with hers by teaming it with leather skinny trousers. The neck piece Remi has on is superfluous.
She is wearing open toe knee high leather boots, not skinny trousers.
Lmao. Thank you o. Feeling like fashion police. O tun fun wa ni “superfluous”. LOOOL.
Ese V and Bittermama – you need new eyes because your eyes have melted. Open toe shoes with a pointed front? Awon ara oko.
Ese and Sugarmama because BN said they are boots you became blind and called them boots too? How can they be open toe with that pointed front? Clueless duo. You need new eyes, bats. The joke is on you eejits.
BN ypu had better post this. You are just as clueless as these two –
Stretch knee-length dresses were paired with leather leggings, while daring mini shifts had a futuristic theme. And, surprisingly, the shoes were mostly flat and functional, but her handbags remained big and boxy.
The show also honoured the victims of 9/11 with two minute-long silences observed.
View Victoria Beckham’s full spring/summer 2012 collection below – simply click an image to launch the gallery.
BN you*
Anybody will look better than Victoria in a Victoria Beckham dress or in any dress for that matter! She just needs to get some food….
lol fatso!
That is really not a nice thing to say @abi. You don’t really know if she has some genetic issues or is battling with one thing or the other that is making her not gain weight. Let’s stop the body shaming please. All body types should be tolerated.
Remi
Remi
“The strapless navy blue dress features a black detail on the waist/bodice of the dress. Victoria styled her dress with Christian Louboutin boots while Remi wore her’s with Christian Louboutin pumps and a statement necklace.”
BN. you and your fellow ara okos are blind to call those boots. SMH.
I agree… if you look closely you will see the strap of her shoe on her ankle on top of the leggings
Why do we generally envy ourselves. Nigerians to Nigerians, it could be Primark, it could be the real VB. it could be CL and could also be a knock up version, what does it matter, Victoria Beckham can afford it…….obviously, and the other can;t? Its just amazing.