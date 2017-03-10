BellaNaija

“Few people came, few people supported me” – Actor Charles Okpocha shares how “fake friends” Neglected him When he got Shot

10.03.2017

Actor Charles Okpocha, in a recent interview, spoke about fake friends and how he got to know who his true and fake friends were when he was shot 6 times.

“Few people came, few people supported me,” he said adding that he just wants to thank God for everything.

WATCH:

4 Comments
  • nnenne March 11, 2017 at 12:08 am

    The best way to avoid being hurt is to avoid, expecting anything from anyone!
    Plan for the rainy day, live according to your means. For those issues you can’t take care of, go on your knees!
    If along the line, someone comes along as a helper,fine, if not, you will not be disappointed or hurt!

    Thank God for your recovery.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Jade March 11, 2017 at 1:27 am

    This na real Tupac charcoal(Falz). He got shot, 50 cent ain’t got norin on him.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • cocozee March 11, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Abeg make una dey save. Save for the rainy day. Stop living the hype and fake life you act in movies. No one owes you anything!!!!!!
    It’s becoming annoying- this sense of entitlement.
    Bollywood celebs make una save ooooo

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • EC March 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I am glad you HA ok now. Mr Amonshine. Fake friends are everywhere but look at you now. 6 shots! All glory to God

    Love this! 6 Reply
