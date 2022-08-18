Universal Music Group Nigeria hosts the First Edition of Kulture Konnect | See Photos

Connect with us

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, Universal Music Group Nigeria hosted their very first edition of “Kulture Konnect” at Hardrock Café’, Lagos.

‘Kulture Konnect’ is a new initiative created between UMG South Africa & Nigeria to showcase the talents within the label and the industry at large. They have curated an intimate environment for the music & creative industry to mingle, relax, enjoy music, foster better relationships and more!

Moe Musa, Adam Granite (CEO UMG AMEA), Sipho Dlamini (CEO UMG SA & SSA)

Adam Granite (CEO UMG Africa, Middle East & Asia) and Sipho Dlamini (CEO UMG South Africa & Sub Saharan Africa) and Larry Gaaga (VP A&R, Def Jam Africa), were in attendance as well as guests like Olisa Adibua, Efe Omoregbe, Clarence Peters, Mahogany Silver, Debbie Romeo, Charles Okocha, Molade and Skales.

Watch the Recap below:

Check out the photos below;

Sipho Dlamini-Larry Gaaga-Clarence Peters

DJ Neptune & Efe Omoregbe

Clarence Peters & Motolani Alake

Sheye Banks

Kemi Smallz, Mahogany Silver, Tomi Owó

DJ Sose & Clarence Peters

Kemi Smallz

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jimni Abdul & D-Truce

Mahogany Silver & Tomi Owó

UMG NG Team with Adam Granite & Sipho Dlamini


UMG NG Team with Adam Granite & Sipho Dlamini

 

