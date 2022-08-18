Universal Music Group Nigeria hosts the First Edition of Kulture Konnect | See Photos

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, Universal Music Group Nigeria hosted their very first edition of “Kulture Konnect” at Hardrock Café’, Lagos.

‘Kulture Konnect’ is a new initiative created between UMG South Africa & Nigeria to showcase the talents within the label and the industry at large. They have curated an intimate environment for the music & creative industry to mingle, relax, enjoy music, foster better relationships and more!

Adam Granite (CEO UMG Africa, Middle East & Asia) and Sipho Dlamini (CEO UMG South Africa & Sub Saharan Africa) and Larry Gaaga (VP A&R, Def Jam Africa), were in attendance as well as guests like Olisa Adibua, Efe Omoregbe, Clarence Peters, Mahogany Silver, Debbie Romeo, Charles Okocha, Molade and Skales.

Watch the Recap below:

Check out the photos below;





Sponsored Content