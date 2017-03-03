Meet with Representatives of Coventry University at its March Open Day – Enjoy Scholarships up to £9,000 | March 6th & 8th

A chance to meet representatives from Coventry University UK to discuss study options, life in the UK, student UK visa and scholarships up to £9,000 for the May and September 2017 academic session in Abuja and Lagos on:

Abuja Open Day Details.

Date: Monday, March 6th, 2017.

Time: 4.00 pm – 7.00 pm.

Venue: Newton Park Hotels Annex, Plot 24, Alexandra Close, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, By Bannex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Lagos Open Day Details.

Date: Wednesday, March 8th, 2017.

Time: 4.00 pm – 7.00 pm.

Venue: Protea Hotel Select, Plot 2, Assbifi Road, Opposite Shoprite, Ikeja, Lagos.

To register for this free open day event, please visit http://www.coventry.ac.uk/international-students-hub/new-students/find-your-region/africa-regional-information/EU-events/

To confirm your seat reservation to meet with delegates from Coventry University UK, please send an email to ab4548@coventry.ac.uk or call 01 342 8034.

Kindly bring along with you copies of your academic qualifications for on the spot admission to Coventry University UK for May and September 2017 start date.

