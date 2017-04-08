Omilola Oshikoya International presents the Lagos Edition of The Richer™ Woman | Tomorrow, April 9th

After the successful launch of The Richer™ Woman London Edition, Omilola Oshikoya International presents the Lagos edition. Details are as follows

Date: Sunday, 9th of April.

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre

Time: 2pm

Fee: N5,000.

The Richer™ Woman Lagos Edition ??????????is a motivational/ inspirational event to inspire women to live a life of purpose and to acquire true wealth.

Africa’s premier wealth coach also known as the #doitafraid Queen will be sharing her journey living a life of purpose. We also have a line-up of successful women who will be sharing their stories in their respective journeys.

Why you need to register?

You need courage to fulfill your dreams.

You need clarity and direction in your life’s journey.

You want to live a life of purpose.

Your dreams scare you and doesn’t make sense to everyone around you.

You know you were created for more.

You are tired of living a life of mediocrity.

You want to be successful.

You want to be wealthy.

You feel like giving up on your dream.

You need encouragement in the process to fulfilling your dreams.

You will get a chance to be one of the first set of people to buy a signed copy of the book The Richer™Woman.

Distribution nationwide is after the event. You will get a chance to network with other purpose driven women. You will also get a chance to meet Omilola Oshikoya, Africa’s Premier Wealth Coach, a U.K. Certified life coach.

To register kindly click on the link belowhttp://omilola.com/event/