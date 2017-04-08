Omilola Oshikoya International presents the Lagos Edition of The Richer™ Woman | Tomorrow, April 9th

BellaNaija

After the successful launch of The Richer™ Woman London Edition, Omilola Oshikoya International presents the Lagos edition. Details are as follows

Date: Sunday, 9th of April.

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre

Time: 2pm

Fee: N5,000.

The Richer™ Woman Lagos Edition ??????????is a motivational/ inspirational event to inspire women to live a life of purpose and to acquire true wealth.

Africa’s premier wealth coach also known as the #doitafraid Queen will be sharing her journey living a life of purpose. We also have a line-up of successful women who will be sharing their stories in their respective journeys.

Why you need to register?

  • You need courage to fulfill your dreams.
  • You need clarity and direction in your life’s journey.
  • You want to live a life of purpose.
  • Your dreams scare you and doesn’t make sense to everyone around you.
  • You know you were created for more.
  • You are tired of living a life of mediocrity.
  • You want to be successful.
  • You want to be wealthy.
  • You feel like giving up on your dream.
  • You need encouragement in the process to fulfilling your dreams.

You will get a chance to be one of the first set of people to buy a signed copy of the book The Richer™Woman.

Distribution nationwide is after the event. You will get a chance to network with other purpose driven women. You will also get a chance to meet Omilola Oshikoya, Africa’s Premier Wealth Coach, a U.K. Certified life coach.

To register kindly click on the link belowhttp://omilola.com/event/

