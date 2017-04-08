Omilola Oshikoya International presents the Lagos Edition of The Richer™ Woman | Tomorrow, April 9th

After the successful launch of The Richer™ Woman London Edition, Omilola Oshikoya International presents the Lagos edition. Details are as follows
Date: Sunday, 9th of April.
Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre
Time: 2pm
Fee: N5,000.
The Richer™ Woman Lagos Edition ??????????is a motivational/ inspirational event to inspire women to live a life of purpose and to acquire true wealth.
Africa’s premier wealth coach also known as the #doitafraid Queen will be sharing her journey living a life of purpose. We also have a line-up of successful women who will be sharing their stories in their respective journeys.
Why you need to register?
- You need courage to fulfill your dreams.
- You need clarity and direction in your life’s journey.
- You want to live a life of purpose.
- Your dreams scare you and doesn’t make sense to everyone around you.
- You know you were created for more.
- You are tired of living a life of mediocrity.
- You want to be successful.
- You want to be wealthy.
- You feel like giving up on your dream.
- You need encouragement in the process to fulfilling your dreams.
You will get a chance to be one of the first set of people to buy a signed copy of the book The Richer™Woman.
Distribution nationwide is after the event. You will get a chance to network with other purpose driven women. You will also get a chance to meet Omilola Oshikoya, Africa’s Premier Wealth Coach, a U.K. Certified life coach.
To register kindly click on the link belowhttp://omilola.com/event/