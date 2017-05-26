BellaNaija

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie Shares her Yummy Recipe for Oven Grilled Chicken

26.05.2017

In her new video, Nigerian lifestyle and food blogger Sisi Yemmie shares a recipe for her oven grilled suya chicken.

Watch

  • mango chips June 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Lovely delicious method. I do this and I love it!!

    West Africans and this STOCK CUBE/MAGGI/KNORR cube addiction! May God deliver us.

    remove the skin off that chicken!

    Love this! 0 Reply
