BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie Shares her Yummy Recipe for Oven Grilled Chicken

In her new video, Nigerian lifestyle and food blogger Sisi Yemmie shares a recipe for her oven grilled suya chicken.
Watch
Inspired!
26.05.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Watch
Lovely delicious method. I do this and I love it!!
West Africans and this STOCK CUBE/MAGGI/KNORR cube addiction! May God deliver us.
remove the skin off that chicken!