Today’s BN Bridal Beauty look is inspiration for the edgy BN Bride. A break from the norm, this makeup look features smokey eyes and a hint of sparkle with gold pigments. Pairing these bold eyes with subtle lips gives the bride a classy, timeless look.

See the gorgeous photos below.

Credits

Makeup: @ronaldthe7th

Hair: @Tobbiestouch

Accessories:Β @myvelvetboxng

Photography: @bedge_pictures

Dress: @bridesandbabies

Muse:Β @lala_officiall