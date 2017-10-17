BellaNaija

BN Bridal Beauty: Flawless Look! This Styled Shoot is Laced in Elegance | Ronald The 7th

With golden tones, exquisite lace and crystal chandeliers, this styled shoot creative collaboration by leading Abuja wedding vendors is all about elegance.

The dress, photography, hair, bridal belle and natural makeup by Ronald The 7th shows so much class.

We love the embroidery details on the dress by Elegance Bridals paired with a bottom laced veil.

This BN Bridal beauty shoot is so flawless!

 

Credits
Makeup @ronaldthe7th
Photography @bedge_pictures
Hair @ehishairandnails
Dress @elegancebridals
Muse @amani.alv

