19 Beauty Looks of 2019 that Gave us Major Bridal Inspiration

2019 was indeed a memorable year!

This year we had a lot of bridal beauty looks created by different makeup artists to inspire brides-to-be for their big day. To this end the year we’ve highlighted a few of the looks that made a great impression in the wedding space.

These looks cover the traditional wedding, white wedding or Nikkai ceremony. From creative gele caps, short hair bridal looks, to a twist to the conventional traditional wedding looks, these 19 beauties look totally rocked the year 2019 in no particular order.

The Fulani looks

Makeup: @dazeita | Belle: @aisha.ua |Henna: @amaryadotcom | Outfit: @asookeblings |Hair: @aazeshair

Makeup and headwrap: @shinelxmakeover | Belle: @asmuidris |Photography: @mykevisuals |Henna: @flott_beauty |Asooke/beads: @anniesbri66

Makeup: @genoveramakeovers

The Igbo looks

Belle: @cherry_chu_madu |Makeup: @sweettamara_ |Hair: @liisignature | Beads: @nenejewellryandcraft | Photography: @officialbigdealweddings

Hairstylist: @liisignature | Makeup: @achicabonita | Belle:@bae_emy |Photography: @fred_shotit

The Gele/ Yoruba looks

Makeup: @oteniaramakeovers | Gele cap: @detoksbeadsandaccessories | Asooke: @jenrewa |Earrings: @beadsbyoludee

Photography: @biyiadeleke | Makeup: @oteniaramakeovers Gele: @geleloge | Accessories: @justbeadit_ng |Asooke: @asookebyhof

Makeup: @debbysez | Gele @oni_gele | Asooke:@asoebi_gucciglamourous | Accessories: @beadzbyz | Model: @kbsmodels | Photography: @001_pixel

The Itsekiri look

Makeup: @uber_glow | Hair: @crowniesexquisite | Beads: @fibeads | Photography: @swale_photography

The Idoma look

Makeup and Gele: @oteniaramakeovers | Asooke: @jenrewa |Accessories: @justbeadit_ng |Photography: @biyiadeleke

The Edo looks

Makeup: @makeupbyashabee | Hair: @tobbiestouch | Dress: @january8th_style | Accessories: @myvelvetboxng | Photography: @sniper_ajix

Belle: @jameelah_mj | Makeup: @glam_drop | Beads: @justbeadit_ng | Hair: @hairartistrybylola | Dress: @jenrewa | Photography: @bisi_royaltyphotos

The White Wedding looks

Belle: @sophiealakija | Makeup: @makeupbyashabee |Hair: @tobbiestouch | Dress: @january8th_style Accessories: @myvelvetboxng | Photography: @libartystudios

Belle: @mzderah_ | Hairstyling: @reinaseffect |Makeup: @glitz_n_foy

Makeup: @oshewabeauty | Products: @oshewabeautycosmetics | Belle: @hebmodels |Styling: @tiadstyling