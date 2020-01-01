Connect with us

19 Beauty Looks of 2019 that Gave us Major Bridal Inspiration

BellaNaija Weddings

2019 was indeed a memorable year!

This year we had a lot of bridal beauty looks created by different makeup artists to inspire brides-to-be for their big day. To this end the year we’ve highlighted a few of the looks that made a great impression in the wedding space.

These looks cover the traditional wedding, white wedding or Nikkai ceremony. From creative gele caps, short hair bridal looks, to a twist to the conventional traditional wedding looks, these 19 beauties look totally rocked the year 2019 in no particular order.

The Fulani looks

Makeup@dazeita | Belle@aisha.ua |Henna@amaryadotcom | Outfit@asookeblings |Hair@aazeshair

Makeup and headwrap: @shinelxmakeover | Belle: @asmuidris |Photography: @mykevisuals |Henna: @flott_beauty |Asooke/beads: @anniesbri66 

Makeup@genoveramakeovers

The Igbo looks

Belle@cherry_chu_madu |Makeup@sweettamara_ |Hair@liisignature | Beads@nenejewellryandcraft | Photography@officialbigdealweddings

Makeup@isabelmakeover | Hairstyling@hairbykingz | Beads@nenejewelleryandcraft | Photography@officialbigdealweddings

Hairstylist@liisignature | Makeup@achicabonita | Belle:@bae_emy |Photography@fred_shotit

The Gele/ Yoruba looks

Makeup@oteniaramakeovers | Gele cap@detoksbeadsandaccessories | Asooke@jenrewa |Earrings@beadsbyoludee

Photography@biyiadeleke | Makeup:  @oteniaramakeovers Gele:  @geleloge | Accessories@justbeadit_ng |Asooke@asookebyhof

Makeup: @debbysez | Gele @oni_gele | Asooke:@asoebi_gucciglamourous | Accessories: @beadzbyz | Model: @kbsmodels | Photography: @001_pixel

The Itsekiri look

Makeup@uber_glow | Hair@crowniesexquisite | Beads@fibeads | Photography@swale_photography 

The Idoma look

Makeup and Gele@oteniaramakeovers | Asooke@jenrewa |Accessories@justbeadit_ng |Photography:  @biyiadeleke

The Edo looks

Makeup@makeupbyashabee | Hair@tobbiestouch | Dress@january8th_style | Accessories@myvelvetboxng | Photography@sniper_ajix

Belle@jameelah_mj | Makeup@glam_drop | Beads@justbeadit_ng | Hair@hairartistrybylola | Dress@jenrewa | Photography@bisi_royaltyphotos

Makeup@eeswatmakeovers  | Hairstylist/beading@tobbiestouch  | Beads@justbeadit_ng | Styling@tobiogunbiyi |Photography@swale_photography

The White Wedding looks

Makeup: @bibyonce | Hair: @lamishair | Belle: @jessie_awazie | Headpiece: @gazellepieces
Makeup: @jideofstola | Photography: @peterusmanphoto | Hair: @ehishairandnails | Belle:@uzezzi_ |Dress: @elegancebridals |Accessories: @myvelvetboxng

Belle: @sophiealakija | Makeup: @makeupbyashabee |Hair: @tobbiestouch | Dress: @january8th_style Accessories: @myvelvetboxng | Photography:  @libartystudios

Belle@mzderah_ | Hairstyling@reinaseffect |Makeup@glitz_n_foy

Makeup@oshewabeauty | Products@oshewabeautycosmetics | Belle@hebmodels |Styling@tiadstyling

