You and I Forever! Asmau & Sadiq's #SAfairytale19 Pre-wedding Shoot

Comedian Craze Clown is Ending the Year Engaged 💍

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

19 Years and Counting! RMD & Jumobi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

I Choose Forever with You! Joan & Gboyega's Traditional and White Wedding

#Thesbond! The Ikejis were Glamorous at Sandra Ikeji & Arinze's Traditional Wedding

Meet Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun's Biggest Blessing - Ariella Iremide

Here's Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi's Traditional Engagement

#Beautyand9ice! Here's Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi's Court Wedding

16 Years & Still Counting! Desmond Elliot & Wife Victoria Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

10 hours ago

 on

We are all for simple and fun pre-wedding shoots. It’s just beautiful to see a couple dress up and create memories ahead of their big day. Today, we are feeling super excited as we share Asmau and Sadiq‘s beautiful pre-wedding session captured by the amazing Bedge Pictures.

The couple looked absolutely beautiful for each session. We love how they incorporated their profession into the shoot. Now they are ready to walk down the aisle together. You should catch up with more love stories and pre-wedding shoots on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

The fun does not stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

Credits

Photography: @bedgepictures
Planner: @theplanningcomp
Makeup: @hermosaa_ng
Dress: @mira_bukar

1 Comment

  1. Ever Green

    December 31, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    So cute,may God bless you both

