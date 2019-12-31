You and I Forever! Asmau & Sadiq’s #SAfairytale19 Pre-wedding Shoot

We are all for simple and fun pre-wedding shoots. It’s just beautiful to see a couple dress up and create memories ahead of their big day. Today, we are feeling super excited as we share Asmau and Sadiq‘s beautiful pre-wedding session captured by the amazing Bedge Pictures.

The couple looked absolutely beautiful for each session. We love how they incorporated their profession into the shoot. Now they are ready to walk down the aisle together. You should catch up with more love stories and pre-wedding shoots on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

The fun does not stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

Credits

Photography: @bedgepictures

Planner: @theplanningcomp

Makeup: @hermosaa_ng

Dress: @mira_bukar