She was Searching for a Videographer…& found love instead! Eniola and Nosa’s Charming #Luwera Wedding

Eniola recently married the love of her life Nosa of Wedding TV in a beautiful traditional engagement and white wedding ceremony captured by the talented Laphy Photography and planned by TessAllure Events.

The couple’s pre-wedding pictures were a beautiful mix of their cultural outfits, ranging from Edo attire to Yoruba attire.

For the white wedding, Eniola and Nosa opted for an intimate garden wedding which was attended by close family and friends.mThe gorgeous bride rocked braids for the white wedding and accessorized it with a princess tiara while the groom was handsome in his bespoke green tuxedo.

Here is a little back story on how the two lovebirds met. Look out for Eniola’s strong smiley game 💪🏾.

How We Met

By the bride, Eniola

I find it funny when people say they met their spouses on social media and I tend to scorn them like please tell me something knew. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be in a position to share the same story 🙈🙈🙈.

So here it goes, I had an event coming up. I needed a videographer. A logical place to start was to go to Instagram and look for vendors. I selected three people namely, LanreEsho Films, Christina Andrews and The Wedding TV. I called, emailed and sent each of them direct messages. Christina Andrews got the job but the event never held at the end of the day. He (The Wedding TV) got me upset because after series of messages to his WhatsApp line, he responded with LOL😡! Really? I was upset and thought to myself – there is no way I am going to be able to work with him.

However, he called the following day to apologize saying he was tired when I called him and could not respond to the tons of messages I had left him. He then clarified that the “LOL” message was in response to the question I asked if I could afford his services without becoming an armed robber. He said that got him laughing, hence the LOL! Well, the thing is I could not afford him but I got him to shoot my wedding for free 😁😁😁😂

A while later, he kept checking up on me and we kind of became gist partners. Since I was not looking at going into any relationship then, he was only a friend and nothing more. We spoke on December 13th and he never behaved as if he remembered the following day was my birthday. He surprised me by being the first to wish me a happy birthday, beating my dad who held that medal for a while. This particular action made me sit up even though I was not too keen about dating anyone.

We met for the first time on my birthday and his first statement was, “Good, I am taller than you and you are not as big as I thought” 😲🤔🙄 I thought to myself, this guy is either a player or has no game. lol. We ended up talking till the early hours of the next day before I eventually chased him home. Chai! I should have known then o! 🤔🤔

The third time we met, he told me casually “let me know if you are down for a serious relationship because I want to marry you” LMAO! I laughed so hard asking him if that was how proposal was done in his village and walked away 😲😂. Maybe I should have laughed at myself because he ended up marrying me… so the joke was really on me!

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Eniola and Nosa blessings, love and joy!

Pre-Wedding

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

Afterparty

Credits

Photography: @laphyphotography

Makeup: @oshewabeauty

Hair: @tobbiestouch

Bouquet: @toylongv

Decor: @eventsredefined

Accessories: @myvelvetboxng

Bride’s Dress: @jbecksbridal

Groom’s Suit: @davidopkins

Special Effects: @innovatemedia @ibiyemiabayomi

Videography: @theweddingtv

Wedding Planner: @TessallureEvents

Bridemaids’ Make up: @huesncurls

Bridesmaids’ Dress: @shawlercouture

Wardrobe Stylist: @theluxstylist