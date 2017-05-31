BellaNaija

Married for 35 Years with A Love that Ripens with Age! See the Destination Pre-Wedding Session they Never Had | Jidekola Photography

35 years, 4 adult children and 4 grandchildren after their marriage, this couple gets to have the destination pre-wedding photo session they never had, all thanks to Jidekola Photography.

With a hashtag #BollyKolly82 on social media, it’s obvious that though time might pass them by, they’ve found ways to keep up with recent trends and keep the love alive with a spark that never dies!

Photography:  Jidekola Photography | @jidekola

  • Ada May 31, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Hahaaa I love it!!

  • jinkelele May 31, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Beautiful
    Just beautiful

  • Nakoms May 31, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Wow! The joys of aging gracefully! It is obvious that these two have not been given to violent passions and though they each may have made mistakes there has been much forgiveness of one another. Life can only be forgiving if we can do same to those who tresspass against us. God bless your love!

  • Tee! May 31, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Jide Kola is his father’s splitting image! Wow!

  • Shellyb May 31, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I am here for more of this!! Please bellanaija share
    more stories. We need to learn how sustain our relationships and marriages from these experts. We enjoy the new relationships but lets mix it up

    • Jemima June 1, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Yes I agree. More of this! Really beautiful

    • NaijaPikin June 1, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      This is not targeted at this couple per say cos i don’t know them, just a general statement.

      A lot of naija parents are in loveless marriages but stay together just because. A lot of times, the women have endured so much pain, but “what will society say” or financial dependency keeps them in the marriage. So my dear, married for many years is never a true test of happiness or success of a marriage, at least not for Nigerians.

  • Anon May 31, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Too sweet!

  • Mavi May 31, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    No disrespect, but Mom and Pop are Hawt!
    You can feel the peace, strength and mutual respect passing back and forth between them in the pictures.
    Beautiful!!

  • Greatness June 1, 2017 at 6:52 am

    So lovely. Absolutely beautiful to see couples grow old in love, peace and patience.

  • bim June 1, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I pray 4 dis kind of thing.

  • Gloria Nyandebo June 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Ahh the joy of marriage. Mama look so peaceful. Beauty inside and out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • omalichavicky June 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Awwww….beautiful. I tap into this blessing and for my parents too

  • Indigo June 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Please be careful as you tap. Am just imagining someone looking at my parents pictures and tapping into it not knowing those ones close the door and fight very well then come out smiling.
    36 years and their matter yaf tire us..

    • Kay June 1, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      lmao!!

    • Mom of 3 June 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      Lol. Mine too. I didnt grow up to meet my parents in love. They are still together o and have no intention to separate/divorce ever but they can fight for africa. The only diff. between your parents and mine is that mine don’t bother to enter room close door before fighting. They do their verbal thing right there in our presence and you end up terribly confused as to who to support. 34 years, 4 kids and 7 grand kids after, my siblings and I are very tired too.

  • IOU June 1, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    BN More of this please, thanks

  • Jaiye June 1, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    So beautiful

  • Roman God June 1, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Beautiful!

  • Inestimable ola June 1, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Wow!This is so beautiful…Love these

  • Inestimable ola June 1, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Wow! This is so beautiful… Love these

  • Truth-be-told June 4, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    NaijaPikin, Indigo and Mom of 3 – Spot on….

  • Portable June 6, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Bless you lovely couple.
    @indigo you make me laugh, lol.

  • OA June 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Daddy get swag oh! Very beautiful concept. Would love to see more of this.

  • Temi June 9, 2017 at 4:38 am

    aaaaw, too lovely!

