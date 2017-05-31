Married for 35 Years with A Love that Ripens with Age! See the Destination Pre-Wedding Session they Never Had | Jidekola Photography

35 years, 4 adult children and 4 grandchildren after their marriage, this couple gets to have the destination pre-wedding photo session they never had, all thanks to Jidekola Photography.

With a hashtag #BollyKolly82 on social media, it’s obvious that though time might pass them by, they’ve found ways to keep up with recent trends and keep the love alive with a spark that never dies!

