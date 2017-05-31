Married for 35 Years with A Love that Ripens with Age! See the Destination Pre-Wedding Session they Never Had | Jidekola Photography

35 years, 4 adult children and 4 grandchildren after their marriage, this couple gets to have the destination pre-wedding photo session they never had, all thanks to Jidekola Photography.
With a hashtag #BollyKolly82 on social media, it’s obvious that though time might pass them by, they’ve found ways to keep up with recent trends and keep the love alive with a spark that never dies!
Photography: Jidekola Photography | @jidekola
Wow! The joys of aging gracefully! It is obvious that these two have not been given to violent passions and though they each may have made mistakes there has been much forgiveness of one another. Life can only be forgiving if we can do same to those who tresspass against us. God bless your love!
Jide Kola is his father’s splitting image! Wow!
I am here for more of this!! Please bellanaija share
more stories. We need to learn how sustain our relationships and marriages from these experts. We enjoy the new relationships but lets mix it up
Yes I agree. More of this! Really beautiful
This is not targeted at this couple per say cos i don’t know them, just a general statement.
A lot of naija parents are in loveless marriages but stay together just because. A lot of times, the women have endured so much pain, but “what will society say” or financial dependency keeps them in the marriage. So my dear, married for many years is never a true test of happiness or success of a marriage, at least not for Nigerians.
No disrespect, but Mom and Pop are Hawt!
You can feel the peace, strength and mutual respect passing back and forth between them in the pictures.
So lovely. Absolutely beautiful to see couples grow old in love, peace and patience.
I pray 4 dis kind of thing.
Ahh the joy of marriage. Mama look so peaceful. Beauty inside and out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Awwww….beautiful. I tap into this blessing and for my parents too
Please be careful as you tap. Am just imagining someone looking at my parents pictures and tapping into it not knowing those ones close the door and fight very well then come out smiling.
36 years and their matter yaf tire us..
lmao!!
Lol. Mine too. I didnt grow up to meet my parents in love. They are still together o and have no intention to separate/divorce ever but they can fight for africa. The only diff. between your parents and mine is that mine don’t bother to enter room close door before fighting. They do their verbal thing right there in our presence and you end up terribly confused as to who to support. 34 years, 4 kids and 7 grand kids after, my siblings and I are very tired too.
BN More of this please, thanks
NaijaPikin, Indigo and Mom of 3 – Spot on….
Bless you lovely couple.
@indigo you make me laugh, lol.
Daddy get swag oh! Very beautiful concept. Would love to see more of this.
aaaaw, too lovely!