First Photos: Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs, Faithia Balogun & More at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Roti”

05.05.2017 at By 2 Comments

Kunle Afolayan‘s highly anticipated movie “Roti” is premiering tonight as part of the Lagos at 50 celebrations. The premiere is holding at the Filmhouse IMAX cinema in Lekki and so far we’ve spotted actress Kate Henshaw, TV presenter Adenike Adebayo, veteran Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs as well as actresses Omowunmi Dada and Faithia Balogun.

See the first photos below.

Kate Henshaw

Faithia Balogun, Kate Henshaw

Lala Akindoju, Adenike Adebayo

Olu Jacobs, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva

Omowunmi Dada

2 Comments on First Photos: Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs, Faithia Balogun & More at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan's "Roti"
  • Ifeyinwa Atuanya May 6, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Mr and Mrs Olu Joke Silva Jacobs; longevity in marriage

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Q May 6, 2017 at 11:40 am

      Longevity in marriage is beautiful and to be celebrated.

      I admire them a lot too but if I recall correctly they were separated from each other (or even divorced, not sure) for a couple of years before they came back together and re-exchanged their marriage vows.

      The bottom line is they have also had their issues. The beauty in their relationship is that they were able to eventually sort out their differences and have a life together again, especially as they age.

      If you are going through a rough patch in your marriage right now, be encouraged. Please don’t feel like a failure. You are not alone. Marriage is difficult for most people but over the years, with patience, tolerance and perseverance, it can become something really beautiful and admirable like we see every time we look at Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

      I wish them many more years together in peace, love and understanding!!!

      Love this! 33
  

