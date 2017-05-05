First Photos: Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs, Faithia Balogun & More at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Roti”

Kunle Afolayan‘s highly anticipated movie “Roti” is premiering tonight as part of the Lagos at 50 celebrations. The premiere is holding at the Filmhouse IMAX cinema in Lekki and so far we’ve spotted actress Kate Henshaw, TV presenter Adenike Adebayo, veteran Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs as well as actresses Omowunmi Dada and Faithia Balogun.

See the first photos below.