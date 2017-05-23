South African Actress Jessica Nkosi Renews Deal with Clinique

South African actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi has renewed her major deal with cosmetics brand Clinique.

The actress who was announced as the local influencer in a collaboration with the beauty brand in 2015 took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news.

She posted a video captioning it:

A Glorious Morning to you ?☀️… I have some exciting news to share ??????… In everything I see God, to still be a part of this family that stands for everything I stand for is a true blessing!!! I’m filled with so much gratitude. I feel like a kid ????

#CliniqueXJessica ?

#CliniqueSA

Photo Credit: Instagram| @jessicankosi