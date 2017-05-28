“You Light Up My World in the Most Incredible Way” – Read Uche Jombo Rodriguez’ Sweet Message to her Son as he Turns a Year Older Today

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo Rodriguez took to her Instagram page to share this photo of her handsome son Matthew as he turned 2 today.
She captioned it:
I Can’t believe it’s 2years already!
I’m so thankful for you Matthew, you light up my world in the most incredible way.
Happy birthday Matthew chinedu Rodriguez ???? my heart and soul can barely contain how much love I have for you.?????❤ @matthewchinedurodriguez
#happybirthdayson #may28thuH
Photo Credit: Instagram | @uchejombo
he is so so so cuyute! with his long lashes lol
Awwwwn…Ain’t you just the cutest?
Happy birthday lil cutie. You are blessed
Oh my world, isn’t he the cutest. Hbd Mat
HBD booo grow in grace
HE IS SO CUTE!! I LOVE UCHE.. YOU ALL REMAIN BLESSED DEAR… AND MAY THE ALMIGHTY PROTECT HIM.