BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“You Light Up My World in the Most Incredible Way” – Read Uche Jombo Rodriguez’ Sweet Message to her Son as he Turns a Year Older Today

28.05.2017 at By 6 Comments

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo Rodriguez took to her Instagram page to share this photo of her handsome son Matthew as he turned 2 today.

She captioned it:

I Can’t believe it’s 2years already!
I’m so thankful for you Matthew, you light up my world in the most incredible way.
Happy birthday Matthew chinedu Rodriguez ???? my heart and soul can barely contain how much love I have for you.?????❤ @matthewchinedurodriguez
#happybirthdayson #may28thuH

Photo Credit: Instagram | @uchejombo

6 Comments on “You Light Up My World in the Most Incredible Way” – Read Uche Jombo Rodriguez’ Sweet Message to her Son as he Turns a Year Older Today
  • itsjusme May 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    he is so so so cuyute! with his long lashes lol

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Essay! May 28, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Awwwwn…Ain’t you just the cutest?

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Hedx May 29, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Happy birthday lil cutie. You are blessed

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Bruness May 29, 2017 at 7:04 am

    Oh my world, isn’t he the cutest. Hbd Mat

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • bee May 29, 2017 at 10:08 am

    HBD booo grow in grace

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Temi May 30, 2017 at 12:25 am

    HE IS SO CUTE!! I LOVE UCHE.. YOU ALL REMAIN BLESSED DEAR… AND MAY THE ALMIGHTY PROTECT HIM.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija