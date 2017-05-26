BellaNaija

New Plus Size Brand MaBello Launches “Obobo” Collection

26.05.2017 at By 8 Comments

New plus size brand MaBello Clothiers, intended for the curvy woman who doesn’t want to compromise on style, launches the “Obobo” collection.

Focusing on bold, bright prints that are far from unflattering, MaBello pieces inspire to change the norm and embrace the unexpected. The collection consists of both jumpsuits and dresses that can be worn from day to night.

See the collection below.

Credits
Photography: Niyi Okeowo | @niyiokewodesign
Styling & Creative Direction: Funmi St Matthew Daniel | @ms_fumz
Makeup: Yray Ideh | @coloursbyray
Hair: O’naturals | @onatruals1
Model: Eki Ogunbor | @thechamelonblogger
Brand: MaBello Clothiers | @mabelloclothier

8 Comments on New Plus Size Brand MaBello Launches “Obobo” Collection
  • The queen May 26, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Is eki still with bn???
    I can see she has dropped her engagement ring. Was that what it was??? All the best pretty lady! You deserve the best!!!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • ceejay May 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    The gowns are yes, the jumpsuit hell no… Except one

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • jinkelele May 26, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      Same thoughts I had.

      Love this! 21
  • Weezy May 26, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I’m afraid to see the back of the jumpsuits. The dresses are not bad though.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Ada_ugo May 27, 2017 at 7:30 am

      re: afraid to see the back, i find that’s quite often the case with jumpsuits and dungarees… you see the look from the front and everything is sitting nicely just the way it should… and then you see the back, and it all goes from 0 to 100 very quickly!
      I like Eki’s floral dress look the best. I personally think people look better in outfits that don’t automatically draw the audience’ eyes to the individual’s shape – just keep things nice and classy.

      Love this! 22
  • Preggy and lovin’ it May 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I love them all.very functional looks.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Tolu May 26, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Nothing that made me scream I need to buy . Someone please direct me to a proper Plus Size fashion house in Nigeria. TOSFA really only cares about business from Starts à la Toolz and co . MAKIOBA, has outrages prices for nothing . And I’m willing to pay if work looks well. So as of now nothing catches my eye .

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Corolla May 27, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Love this https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MaBello-Clothiers_07_MaBello-Obobo-Collection-Look-6_bellanaija.jpg

    Love this! 17 Reply
