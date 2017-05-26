New Plus Size Brand MaBello Launches “Obobo” Collection

New plus size brand MaBello Clothiers, intended for the curvy woman who doesn’t want to compromise on style, launches the “Obobo” collection.
Focusing on bold, bright prints that are far from unflattering, MaBello pieces inspire to change the norm and embrace the unexpected. The collection consists of both jumpsuits and dresses that can be worn from day to night.
See the collection below.
Credits
Photography: Niyi Okeowo | @niyiokewodesign
Styling & Creative Direction: Funmi St Matthew Daniel | @ms_fumz
Makeup: Yray Ideh | @coloursbyray
Hair: O’naturals | @onatruals1
Model: Eki Ogunbor | @thechamelonblogger
Brand: MaBello Clothiers | @mabelloclothier
Is eki still with bn???
I can see she has dropped her engagement ring. Was that what it was??? All the best pretty lady! You deserve the best!!!
The gowns are yes, the jumpsuit hell no… Except one
Same thoughts I had.
I’m afraid to see the back of the jumpsuits. The dresses are not bad though.
re: afraid to see the back, i find that’s quite often the case with jumpsuits and dungarees… you see the look from the front and everything is sitting nicely just the way it should… and then you see the back, and it all goes from 0 to 100 very quickly!
I like Eki’s floral dress look the best. I personally think people look better in outfits that don’t automatically draw the audience’ eyes to the individual’s shape – just keep things nice and classy.
I love them all.very functional looks.
Nothing that made me scream I need to buy . Someone please direct me to a proper Plus Size fashion house in Nigeria. TOSFA really only cares about business from Starts à la Toolz and co . MAKIOBA, has outrages prices for nothing . And I’m willing to pay if work looks well. So as of now nothing catches my eye .
Love this https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MaBello-Clothiers_07_MaBello-Obobo-Collection-Look-6_bellanaija.jpg