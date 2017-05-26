New Plus Size Brand MaBello Launches “Obobo” Collection

New plus size brand MaBello Clothiers, intended for the curvy woman who doesn’t want to compromise on style, launches the “Obobo” collection.

Focusing on bold, bright prints that are far from unflattering, MaBello pieces inspire to change the norm and embrace the unexpected. The collection consists of both jumpsuits and dresses that can be worn from day to night.

See the collection below.

Credits

Photography: Niyi Okeowo | @niyiokewodesign

Styling & Creative Direction: Funmi St Matthew Daniel | @ms_fumz

Makeup: Yray Ideh | @coloursbyray

Hair: O’naturals | @onatruals1

Model: Eki Ogunbor | @thechamelonblogger

Brand: MaBello Clothiers | @mabelloclothier