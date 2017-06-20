20 Whistleblowers Receive N375.8m from FG

Twenty Whistleblowers whose information led to the recovery of N11.6bn, have received N375.8m, the Federal Government has said.

Punch reports that the disclosure was made in a statement released by Salisu Dambatta, the Director of Information, Ministry of Finance. Dambatta said that the payment was only for recovered assets that were declared free of legal disputes by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“This payment which was the first under the Whistleblower Policy underscores the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in meeting obligations to information providers under the Whistleblower Policy. The Ministry, therefore, encourages all Nigerians with information on misconduct, violation or improper activity which can impact negatively on Nigeria to report it to the appropriate authority,” the statement said.

Dambatta said that taxes had been removed before the final payments to the beneficiaries were made.