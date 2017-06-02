BellaNaija

Inspired!

Media Personality Bolanle Olukanni is Hot & Stylish for Jumia’s ‘Trend Alert’ Series

02.06.2017 at By 9 Comments

Media star Bolanle Olukanni, who stars in anticipated movie Isokenis one stylish diva and it’s no surprise that she has been tapped to be the latest cover girl for Jumia’s “Trend Alert” lookbook.

According to Jumia, “The time is NOW and we finally reveal our muse for the second edition of our Trend Alert series! And its none other than the super sexy, uber stylish Moments with Mo and Project Fame host, Bolanle Olukanni, fondly called Bolinto! Our Trend Alert series just got bigger and better!”

The outfits are chic, sassy and a perfect fit for Bolanle.

Check on it!

Bolanle Olukanni, Jumia, Lookbook

See the lookbook HERE.

Photo Credit:
Styling & Videography: Jumia Style Team
Makeup: Doranne Beauty
Hair: Vavavoom Styles
Photography: TCD Photography

9 Comments on Media Personality Bolanle Olukanni is Hot & Stylish for Jumia’s ‘Trend Alert’ Series
  • GirlOnTop June 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Love you Bolanle. Keep doing you and keep being you.

    – From another Ijesa girl.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Jane June 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    She looks different. If i did not look closely, i would not know she is the one. Looking good, she has definitely grown from the OAP on EL. Keep rising girl , Thumps up

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Bad gang June 2, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    OMG !!! Legs! Legs!! Legs!!! Bolanle you are a ten on ten…the first time I watched you on TV, you spoke intelligently and I knew that your lovely smile was your second best asset…I wonder what your frown will look like…lol you are good at what you do and I’m probably your biggest fan…all the best

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Bad gang June 2, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Lovely smile **is**

      Love this! 0
  • Anon June 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    She smiles beautifully.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • nene June 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    stick to the short hair in the first picture. she looks amazing!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Authentic Sunshine June 2, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    This is hawt ohhh!!!! Make I see fine thing talk am make e no choke me. Hawt hawt hawt ohhh

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Baby gurl June 2, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    She looks so much like J Hud in the first pic. Smashing!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Jadesola Sometimes Jaylaw June 3, 2017 at 3:28 am

    I’ve always loved Bolinto. Go girl

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija