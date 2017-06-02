Media Personality Bolanle Olukanni is Hot & Stylish for Jumia’s ‘Trend Alert’ Series

Media star Bolanle Olukanni, who stars in anticipated movie Isoken, is one stylish diva and it’s no surprise that she has been tapped to be the latest cover girl for Jumia’s “Trend Alert” lookbook.

According to Jumia, “The time is NOW and we finally reveal our muse for the second edition of our Trend Alert series! And its none other than the super sexy, uber stylish Moments with Mo and Project Fame host, Bolanle Olukanni, fondly called Bolinto! Our Trend Alert series just got bigger and better!”

The outfits are chic, sassy and a perfect fit for Bolanle.

Check on it!

See the lookbook HERE.

Photo Credit:

Styling & Videography: Jumia Style Team

Makeup: Doranne Beauty

Hair: Vavavoom Styles

Photography: TCD Photography