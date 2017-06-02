Media Personality Bolanle Olukanni is Hot & Stylish for Jumia’s ‘Trend Alert’ Series

Media star Bolanle Olukanni, who stars in anticipated movie Isoken, is one stylish diva and it’s no surprise that she has been tapped to be the latest cover girl for Jumia’s “Trend Alert” lookbook.
According to Jumia, “The time is NOW and we finally reveal our muse for the second edition of our Trend Alert series! And its none other than the super sexy, uber stylish Moments with Mo and Project Fame host, Bolanle Olukanni, fondly called Bolinto! Our Trend Alert series just got bigger and better!”
The outfits are chic, sassy and a perfect fit for Bolanle.
Photo Credit:
Styling & Videography: Jumia Style Team
Makeup: Doranne Beauty
Hair: Vavavoom Styles
Photography: TCD Photography
Love you Bolanle. Keep doing you and keep being you.
– From another Ijesa girl.
She looks different. If i did not look closely, i would not know she is the one. Looking good, she has definitely grown from the OAP on EL. Keep rising girl , Thumps up
OMG !!! Legs! Legs!! Legs!!! Bolanle you are a ten on ten…the first time I watched you on TV, you spoke intelligently and I knew that your lovely smile was your second best asset…I wonder what your frown will look like…lol you are good at what you do and I’m probably your biggest fan…all the best
Lovely smile **is**
She smiles beautifully.
stick to the short hair in the first picture. she looks amazing!
This is hawt ohhh!!!! Make I see fine thing talk am make e no choke me. Hawt hawt hawt ohhh
She looks so much like J Hud in the first pic. Smashing!!!
I’ve always loved Bolinto. Go girl