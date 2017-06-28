Chile beat Portugal 3-0 on Penalties to Reach the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Final

Chile are through to the final of the FIFA Confederations Cup after seeing off Portugal on penalties. The two teams labored to a goalless stalemate over the course of 120 minutes and had to settled for penalties to decide the eventual winner. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero of the night as he saved three spot kicks while his team mates did themselves the favor of converting theirs.

Chile will now face the winner between Germany and Mexico in the final on Sunday as they aim to claim the Confederations Cup crown in preparation for next year’s World Cup.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barrat