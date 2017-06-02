Court Frees Lagos Textile Dealer Arraigned for Attempted Suicide

Titilayo Momoh, a textile dealer at Balogun Market, Lagos who was arraigned on charges bordering on attempted suicide after being rescued from Third Mainland Bridge has been discharged and acquitted by the court.
PUNCH reports that the decision to discharge her followed an advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
A.T. Olaleye, a prosecutor from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice announced that the DPP had issued advice on the matter.
“I am directed to inform this court that legal advice has been issued on the matter,” she said.
After reading the document from the DPP, the magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, said: “By the DPP’s advice, the defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted.”
Momoh attempted to take her life after she was allegedly duped of N18.7 million by a Bureau-de-Change operator sometime in 2015.
At about 10AM on March 24, Momoh went to Third Mainland Bridge, and attempted to dive into the lagoon underneath. She was, however, rescued and handed over to security operatives.
Magistrate Elias had admitted Momoh to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.
Elias had also directed that the woman be taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.
Someone duped this woman out of large amount of money and you’re still demanding N500,000 bail? Where would she get it from? And even if she has the money, would it not have been a good idea to advise her to use it to seek therapy? Nigeria system is a mess. I won’t be surprise if she make another suicide attempt but I pray for God to have mercy on her and send her help.
So they rescued a woman from taking her life then charged her for coming to her rescue?
I’ve never heard of someone being arrested for attempting suicide! It’s not like she had a pending case and was taking the easy way out. Nigerians will never cease to amaze me. S M H
Nigeria is a joke!
Instead of giving her therapy you lock her up!
SMH.
Hmmmmmm Nigeria my country, this ought not to be, this woman here is suicidal cos she was duped, when are we going to get it right in this country……I work in a mental health hospital in uk and when someone attempt suicide, such is taken to the mental hospital and placed on permanent eyesight observation, both night n day, and the patient is given the best care ,they go through therapy, guidance and counselling session, the nurses get them involved in various kinds of positive activities till they get better and can go back to the community but reverse is the case in Nigeria ,putting more burden on a wounded soul, this woman has no business in any court, her loved ones should please take her to see a psychiatrist very fast before she harms herself.