Court Frees Lagos Textile Dealer Arraigned for Attempted Suicide

Titilayo Momoh, a textile dealer at Balogun Market, Lagos who was arraigned on charges bordering on attempted suicide after being rescued from Third Mainland Bridge has been discharged and acquitted by the court.

PUNCH reports that the decision to discharge her followed an advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A.T. Olaleye, a prosecutor from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice announced that the DPP had issued advice on the matter.

“I am directed to inform this court that legal advice has been issued on the matter,” she said.

After reading the document from the DPP, the magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, said: “By the DPP’s advice, the defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted.”

Momoh attempted to take her life after she was allegedly duped of N18.7 million by a Bureau-de-Change operator sometime in 2015.

At about 10AM on March 24, Momoh went to Third Mainland Bridge, and attempted to dive into the lagoon underneath. She was, however, rescued and handed over to security operatives.

Magistrate Elias had admitted Momoh to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Elias had also directed that the woman be taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.