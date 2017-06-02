President Buhari Deserves the Best Medical Treatment that’s why He’s in London – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, while responding to a question about President Buhari’s medical leave in London on Thursday, said that the president “deserves the best in terms of medical treatment.”
He made this known on when he was a guest on Nigeria Info FM Abuja during its “Morning Crossfire” show.
A caller had criticised the government for breaking its own promise to bar public officials from seeking medical leave abroad as the president is currently in London for the second time this year undergoing medical treatment.
“My answer is very simple. Mr President is our father, he is the leader of the nation and I think he deserves the best in terms of medical treatment,” Mohammed said.
On why the government had refused to obey court orders, Mohammed said: “If it is a court order and the order is not appealed, then you have flouted the order. But if the order is appealed, then it is not a final order. Also, you have to balance national security with the rule of law. In the case of Ifeanyi Ubah, I think it is neither here nor there.”
When another caller lamented the rising cost of foodstuff, especially rice, the minister said: “The truth of the matter is that in 2015, this government imported 580,000MT of rice. We cut it down to 58,000MT in 2016 and we have saved about $200m in the process. Yes, we understand the cost of rice is still high and we are going to intervene through price fixing by subsidising the cost of transportation.”
SO Nigerians who cannot afford to go there are not deserving of the best…?
So the father deserves the best medical attention in London, while the children die Nigeria from routine procedures like breech birth?
ok, so you agreed no good and best medical treatment here in Nigeria…
loool everyone else doesnt derserve the best treatment abi ? ONly the president does?
Lai Mohammed and His daft ways of answering questions, and what about the poor people that cannot afford this “best medical treatment,” they should die abi??
If the sick child called Buhari had improved and invested in the health sector, wouldn’t he be in Nigeria receiving the best medical treatment??
The same fate a poor man that cannot afford to travel to the Uk for “the best medical treatment” is what I wish You and your confused “Father”… Oniranu oshi.
“BUHARI DESERVES THE BEST TREATMENT ABROAD”…..AND NIGERIANS DESERVES WHAT WE GOT BY VOTING SOME MORONS INTO POWER, ITS THAT SIMPLE. THANK YOU APC!!!!.
Yes, Nigerians deserve the leadership that we have. Change is not how tired we are and insults. If we are serious about change. We have to show it through our actions. Of course, lai Mohammed will say such because we haven’t shown them we deserve better healthcare too. We accept, tolerate and complain nothing more.
cant get past the president deserves the best comment…. and why is the best not in Nigeria? shouldn’t that be the next question from any reporter worth their clout?
Animal farm things
Thissssss man !!!!!!!!!!! 😤😤😤😤!!! Nigerians please let us receive sense!!! It’s not about APC or PDP !!! Let’s vote for people who have vision !!! We cannot continue like this!!! It is a Fact ! Healthcare in the U.K. is better than in Nigeria! We need to move forward with real change!! We cannot continue being a nation with insufficient infrastructure in every sector!!! It’s so embarrassing !!! Rant over😞
EEEYAAAAHHH! Voters peleooooo
CHEI!!! CHEI!! Others Nigerisns don’t derserve good health care. SAD!! There is no going forward oo with this people. All thru do is better their own family.
This man must be a fool and a bastard.
I am so miffed at the silence of Nigerian youths and the extent of the BS they continue to take from this set of daft leaders!!! I thought by now there would be non violent movements like the Abacha must go era, asking for accountability from the APC government!!! Abacha’s seems to be better sef, because he was not frolicking with the West!!! He stayed put in Nigeria!!! Please Buhari has to step down , as the country cannot fund his sickness anymore!!!!
I don’t remember Lai Mohammed ever saying that Nigeria has the best medical services or do you? Lets not polarize this statement into something else what the man said was simple and true. I explain… Yes, it is a shame that our President cannot seek for good medical care here in Nigeria but whose fault is that? What is working in Nigeria really? since 1960 till date? But here is a man who has decided to try and right the abnormally that has become our country, and while everybody is entitled to their personal opinions about PMB the one thing we can all agree on is that he is not a thief. Now if we don’t think the leader of our country deserves the best medical care Nigeria can give him ….haba my people!! If he was not the President today will he still be able to afford the best medical care? of course. Pray for your leaders o…one day you too maybe in a position on power. selah
I’m sorry, but you are not making sense. All indicators show that PMB was fully aware of his medical condition before being elected. With that in mind, what would it have cost to establish a fully functional hospital in Aso Villa and get in the necessary personnel to work there? Just one hospital?! Such a hospital would have probably served as a pilot model to be replicated in each geopolitical zone at some point in the future. In the meantime, the hospital would have been carrying out weekly or monthly open days where it treats complicated cases from members of the public.
I don’t agree with you in any way. What you are indirectly saying is that we should be just happy and content that PMB is not a thief?! What sort of high-handed reasoning is that? What about the people surrounding him? Please, you should have just kept quiet.
…. but you seem to be forgetting that Buhari is also complicit, if we’re speaking of a Nigeria where nothing works because of bad leadership.
All past leaders (including himself in 1984) are accountable for the shabby state of the country today.
Plus, we’re even more pissed off because the absolute hypocrite DECLARED an end to medical tourism, by govt officials opting for healthcare “in the abroad”. So…… it’s during his own affliction of sickness that he suddenly realised there’s no good healthcare in the country?😒😒 I think it’s flipping clear that his only real goal as president is to get a cushy retirement plan.
(And FYI – if he wasn’t my leader, I bloody well wouldn’t expect a man who told me that he only had N1,000,000 in his account to afford the luxury of spending months in the U.K. receiving private medical care. Especially at the current Naira-GBP rate 😒)
And where is the proof that he is not a thief?
mtchewww
@Carolina
Oh so you actually note that “… nothing is working from 1960 till date” but don’t see anything wrong in clueless legislators utilizing precious time to come up with bills to jail people for jumping queues??
Seriously??
-——————————————————
In 2017, why is there no medical facility fit enough to treat the president in Nigeria? Not one. I really hope someone asked that question on air.
Earache, he travels out.
Stomach ache he travels out.
Gum infection, it’s bye bye.
How many days has he actually been in the Number 1 seat as president? OBVIOUSLY, by the time the lowly masses hear he is traveling off, he must have been ill weeks prior.
When ignorant,weak,timid people refuse to hold their leaders accountable, in the midst of absolute rubbish, they ‘encourage’ themselves instead by saying say “Ehn, they robbed us, but sha at least they did not rape is, Thank God.”
“Yes, my country is comatose but at least my president is not a thief, thank God sha ‘.
Address the elephants in the room. Address them fearlessly. You have nothing to lose except a boatload of absolutely clueless leaders.
As for this ‘Minister,’ 1 hour is not enough to say what’s on my mind….
Aunty Caro, it doesn’t take 2 years to set up a medical facility. Please don’t let your ignorance finish you like this. It is well with you.
Carolina,
Personally, I want Buhari to receive the best treatment. Afterall, he is the president. But please I beg you, don’t say we all agree he is not a thief, please. That’s the same propaganda they used before the election. That he is a man of integrity, he is not a thief. If I hear. Buhari couldn’t even declare his assets as he promised . Assets declaration should be the simplest thing for a man of integrity to do especially when he promised to do it but it was difficult for him to do. Why? He doesn’t want anyone coming back at the end of his tenure to check his assets and analysing the difference from what he declared. So tell me, what do you think would motivate anyone to behave like that?
I bet you remember when, before the last election, they showed us a picture of Buhari with N30 worth of Milo sachet on his table. The gullible shouted, ‘eyaaa, that’s what he drinks, very humble’ . But now we don’t know what he drinks. Now, he has been spotted wearing $80,000 Gucci shoes. And don’t push me to remind you of the the sort of handbag the wife carries around.
They tell us his administration recovers billions of dollars, but there’s no accountability as to where the money goes. They just want us to know they’re fighting corruption, recovering looted funds. That’s all we should know. Is that how non-thieves behave?
One more thing, did you just type that if he was not the president he would still be able to afford the best medical care? Do you recall that he told us that all he had before the election was about N1m and a number of cows? That he borrowed to buy his presidential nomination form? That doesn’t seem to me like the kind of resources that can handle the best medical care within this context.
Emmmm the best Nigeria can give him does not mean going abroad it means the best care here in Nigeria.
What a shame! He knew he was sick from day one hence he told us his personal doctor who knows about his HEALTH history is in the U.K.. He knew his medical report yet he chose to rule Nigeria.
Didn’t his Doctor advise him on his quest to rule at all cost?
He now deserves to use undisclosed sum of tax payers monies to cure himself?
The same tax payers struggling to feed,pay tuition,cloth,transport themselves nor have a roof over their heads??
This man and his handlers are meannnnnn.
I’m just tired of this country honestly.
Sure, PMB deserves the best medical care while the rest of his countrymen & women deserve the subpar medical facilities across the country.. Rolls eyes, Lai, thunder fire that your fat pomo lip!!
Nigerian leaders are probably one of the most insensitive bunch I have ever seen… They luxuriate in the lap of luxury while their citizens languish in abject poverty..
I normally just waka pass for Nigerian stories but……. Mr Lai Mohammed, you should be extremely ashamed of yourself for this statement. Is there any reason why the best can’t be got here in Nigeria? Those who have worked hard in their countries to make their health system the best,do they have two heads? You are at the helm of affairs, what have you done so the best can be found here? Pls go and sit down before I say what I shouldn’t say. With jokers like this,how can there be hope for Nigeria.
This guy should just keep quiet. When ever he talks he end up saying rubbish things.
@Razz N Bougie yea lets do all that in 2 years right??
@Carolina, I believe 2 years is more than enough to establish the pilot model hospital in Aso Villa. Like I said earlier, the others can come later if the pilot proves to be successful. Have you ever paused to think how much these foreign medical jaunts is costing us? Jet, hangar, maintenance, fuel, personnel, assistants, security, accommodation, communications, estacodes, etc etc multiplied by number of days multiplied by number of trips plus cost of “personalised treatment”, all in hard currency?
It’s indeed a shame that we have to put up with numb skulls such as Lie Mohammed as our leaders. It would have been excusable if a good majority of the populace are outright dumb. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. I would expect a fresh high school leaver to speak more intelligently than Mr. Lie Mohammed does. To think he holds such an esteemed post as the Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism is just unbelievable.
you are sure the majority are not dumb? A statement comes to mind “A leadership is only as good as its follower ship” so ,a dumb leadership is only as good as………………………..
Ha! We are done for in this country. We are led by fools. What happens to those who are led by fools? It has been likened to been led by blind men. Oh Lord God save this country o. I am tired! Lai Mohammed you are a disgrace. Muhammadu Buhari you are a complete failure of a Parosident!!! The Senate is occupied by a bunch of nuisances. So is the House of Reps. We are in trouble. Nigeria is a failed state. How long will this go on for? Na so so suffer since 1970s. The same people still in government since 1972. And they have birthed other nuisances such as Wike, Fayose, Dino Melaye, Amaechi and co. When will it end my people. When?
The same people bringing the same empty promises and zero change. 😒
And the real joke is on us, the absolutely gullible numpties of a general populace that keep voting them into power.
Going by indicators such as Ibori’s rousing welcome home, not a bloody thing is about to get diffierent anytime soon.
Lai Mohammed thinks out of his nostrils
Why send children to study abroad as medical doctors when you will end up trusting a foreigner to cater to your medical needs?. The looted monies accumulated in Nigeria by greedy politicians is enough to build one of the best hospitals in the world on Nigeria soil.
You cannot enforce change as a government when you doubt your own people’s abilities and talents. Practice what you preach.
I can’t remember the late Nelson Mandela going abroad for medical treatment, because he knew he was in safe hands in SA.
Does anything sound right or true from this Lai man? I mean, isn’t this the same man who said the best jollof is from Senegal? Or am I wrong? He’s here again to blab! Oh puh lease!!
I have long stopped mourning my vote for these comedians and their circus clowns. I fear the most for 2019. No indication there is going to be a real ideological party or individuals who would sweeps these hediots out of power.
The Omojuwas, Chudes, Debola and co. we were hoping would, have been compromised.
Sweep
He will have an even better hospital treatment here in Naija if you armed robbers woul invest and upgrade our hospitals in this country. After all one of his campaign promises was that there wouldn’t be any medical trips abroad for politicians and yet,he has spent the most of our forex on indefinite medical treatment abroad.
Sometimes when you think this man can’t do any worse, he goes and says something more stupid!
I can’t deal. arrrgghh
So me as a tax paying citizen, who’s money you are using to fly to “the abroad” don’t deserve the best abi? Kontinue!
Since its inception, the state house hospital in Abuja receives BILLIONS of naira every year…equivalent to what will cater to three teaching hospitals in the country. Of what use is that money then if it cannot get the best brains and facilities to treat the president of Nigeria?
Lai Mohammed i know blame u, soon just very soon everything will come to an end
Forget all that Nigerian respect your elder bullshit, if I was alone with this fool I’d land him a very HOT slap! Ezi!
This is a very sad statement coming from a govt official, a high ranking one at that. Nigerians are one of the best professionals in any field all over the world. Our govt officials are busy buying and “stealing” our legacy dry and because of their wickedness, Nigeria cannot boast of a up to par hospital. This is sad. Dubai today was a desert, but see what the place had become. Singapore used to borrow from Nigeria, but look at the place today. We were No1 in Palm Oil but sold our birthright to Malaysia when their official came to learn how we plant and cultivate. Nigeria is under siege and all our resources are being sold piece by piece. Even in UK and USA, our Ankara and Lace have been stolen. You see them in store racks at high prices. I cry for my country. Yet they tell us we are wearing curtains, and we bought the lie. We even say these Ankara are small ones, yet they sell it for $35-$250. My people, let us wake up and send all these tired men out of office. They are old wineskins
@AMA, Ankara was never ours…
It has always been an imported material and even the pattern itself was not ours to start with. it’s has been approrpriated by Nigerians and maybe West-africa sef. The most successful import is from the dutch which is why you hear it being called dutch-wax sometimes.
Aso-oke and Aran, Akwete and Ukara and one other fabric that I can’t recollect at the moment are the fabrics that are native to Nigeria. And I mean handwoven made from scratch type of nativity. Tie-and-dye/Adire and the white and black prints that TIV folks use are pattern originating from Nigeria.
What a daft statement from a supposed representative of the Government.
Fellow BNs, over two years ago, I and others were labeled “Bribed by PPD” because we were adamant that Buhari was a wrong choice. If GEJ, was a bad choice, Buhari is worse. Forgetc the propaganda!
Surely there are perfect leaders for Nigeria so where. There’s gotta to be some, out of a population of over 160 million?
Ethnicity, nepotism, corruption will not let us identify and vote for them. SAD!
People please keep quiet and enjoy your president. You all saw this coming.
mba, no bring that one come here. GEJ is better than which Buhari? it’s like saying brown shit is better than dark shit. All na shit.