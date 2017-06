Cristiano Ronaldo who on Wednesday night confirmed the birth of his twin boys has released the first photo of the babies.

Ronaldo posted on Twitter the photo of him holding the twins in both arms with the caption, “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ”

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/FIY11aWQm9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 29, 2017 Photo Credit: Twitter – @Cristiano