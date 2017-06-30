Lecturer Suspended Indefinitely for Allegedly Impregnating Student in Ogun

Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu has suspended one of its staff Dr. Oluseyi Adu, indefinitely, following a pregnancy scandal between him and one Mosunmola, a nursing student.

PUNCH reports that the suspension was posted on a notice board at the administration block of the college, where the academic community was asked not to have any dealings with him.

Mosunmola had said that Adu, the institution’s Oral Health Coordinator, coerced her into having sex with him so that she could pass his course. The lecturer however said that she seduced him.

The lecturer who did not deny having sexual intercourse with the lady, however doubted that he is the father of the child because, according to him, he used protection.

Mosunmola, who has given birth, had however said when Adu heard the news of her pregnancy, he reluctantly accepted responsibility, but allegedly gave her a drug, Eprostol, to abort the baby.

Mosunmola said that the HOD, Dean of the faculty, and the institution’s provost, who all attempted to mediate between she and Dr. Adu, were rebuffed by the lecturer. She added that she took the case to the Human Rights Office of the Ogun State Ministry of Justice at Ijebu-Ode, where a lawyer, one Kolade, called the parties for a meeting. She said that after the meeting, Adu agreed to pay N5,000 to her as feeding allowance every month, and N7,000 for her ante-natal registration. She added that Adu only paid the said sum for 2 months and stopped. They went back to the Human Rights Office to review the agreement, where Mosunmola presented a list of things she needed to get before giving birth. They amounted to N50,000 and Dr. Adu said he could only provide N30,000. Mosunmola said she refused.

Adu was said to have refused the payment, saying she wanted to turn him to a cash-cow.

The college’s spokesperson, Ayodele Alaga, who confirmed the development said: “It is true. The suspension is indefinite. We have severed relationship with him. He was an adjunct lecturer. We will await the final outcome of the investigation by the ministry of health.”

Meanwhile, Mosunmola has said that she has been abandoned and cannot raise money to take care of the baby.