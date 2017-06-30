Falz, Iyanya, Praiz, Chidinma & More Join MTN Nigeria Staff to Commemorate 21 Days of Y’ello Care

After 21 days of volunteering their time, skills, resources to promote the cause of education in their various communities, staff of MTN Nigeria came together to celebrate the end of their annual staff volunteerism programme, ‘21 Days of Y’ello Care’ with a closing ceremony at its headquarters in Lagos.

The star-studded event was attended by music celebrities Iyanya, Praiz, Frank Edoho (of Who Wants to Be A millionaire), students from various schools as well as beneficiaries of some of the projects instituted by the MTN Nigeria staff.

21 Days of Y’ello Care is a yearly programme launched by the MTN Group in 2006 to encourage members of staff in its 22 operations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East to step out of their offices, volunteer resources, time and skills to the benefit of their communities and the theme for this year’s event was “Investing in Education for All,” which was in consonance with the global movement to make education accessible and compulsory for all and sundry across the world.

MTN staff in Nigerian engaged in numerous activities ranging from supporting schools for the blind, hearing impaired, IDP camps, orphanage homes and other activities in several schools which include

Tech-A-Thon (a coding and programming session) for secondary school students

An excursion to the MTN Network Management Centre and the MTN Data Centre by secondary school students

Three (3) teacher training sessions on the use of ICT as a teaching aid in Lagos and Enugu States

The upgrade of a computer laboratory to a digital e-learning facility at a school in Lagos State

Provision of ICT labs to schools in Ogun and Kogi States, and an IDP Camp in Nasarawa State

Provision of e-learning devices and materials to special schools – Pacelli School of the Blind and the Wesley School of the Hearing Impaired in Lagos State

Donations to remand homes and correctional centres in Lagos and Plateau States

The set-up of several mini ICT labs as well as donations and interventions to improve the quality of education in thirteen (13) schools across the country

The first ever Y’ello Care Family Day where MTN staff and their family members made donations to three (3) orphanages in Lagos and Delta States and Abuja.

