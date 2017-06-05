Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Family Releases Official Statement

Singer Dammy Krane‘s sister Elizabeth Adeola Oshodi has released a statement on behalf of the family following the former’s arrest in Miami for Grand Theft and Credit Card Fraud.

Dammy Krane’s family members, have defended the “Amin” singer since his arrest on June 2, stating that he is innocent and only a victim of circumstances.

His mother Oluwakemi Oshodi had, in a Facebook post said: “Thank you God for your work and good name to my son. God I give you all the thanks on my children.”

PUNCH reported that an aunt of the singer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the other person who he was arrested with – Ilochonwu Chukwuebuka – was the one who paid for the jet using fake/stolen credit cards.

“We don’t stay in the same state over here but Dammy came to visit me just last week. I got the news of his detention on the Internet just like everybody else. After making some calls, I was able to confirm that he was indeed arrested. He has been in the US for some time now and he has regularly been booked for shows all across America. The guy he was arrested with had actually booked him for a show this weekend in Miami. And he (Chukwuebuka) was the one that paid for the jet and made hotel reservations with the stolen card details. You know it is a usual thing for show promoters to book flight tickets for artistes, so one cannot blame Dammy in this situation. A lawyer has already been contacted but unfortunately, Dammy would have to stay in jail till Monday when they would be able to go to court to perfect bail conditions,” the aunt stated.

Read the statement posted on Facebook below:

AND THIS SHALL PASS:

☆DAMMY KRANE’S FAMILY OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

As an artiste, promoters book your hotel stays and often buy your destination tickets. It’s never once crossed our hearts as a performing entertainment family, to have to verify that the sources of bookings are legitimate. And please, keep in mind that we’ve been in the industry for almost 15 years. Then came the unfortunate past Friday, when Dammy Krane got arrested trying to board a flight from Maimi to Washington: Maryland. His ticket and hotel bookings were fraudulently purchased by the next show promoter (s). And because of Dammy Krane’s fame, all accusatory hell, broke loose.

We thank God for His goodness and the great spirit of truth. He will have his day in court to clear his name. He will give his personal press release shortly l, however, have decided to speak up against insinuations of fraudulency and grand theft. Dammy is a true gentle and honest citizen of our planet, and remains a good ambassador for not just the music industry, but Nigeria as a whole.

I also will like to seize this rare opportunity to warn all promoters, entertainers, the music industry ,the performing arts world & all travel prone individuals to , from now on ;

1.) Buy your tickets yourself.

2.) Ensure by prior verification that your ticket and hotel reservations match the purchaser’s info.

How? By declining emergency arrangements that do not give up to 24 to 48 hours to allow you call the airlines and hotels for verifications. Remember to always give the option for promoters or show organizers to buy all bookings and must accompany with the booking profiles : the names used for bookings, and phone numbers must match your designated or named offers, or they will need to send the cash in their verifiable names to your business account.

It hurts so bad that fellow Nigerians will do such a damaging act to another, knowing that the repercussions could be so devastating. We are aware of the implications at hand and pray for your faith in our purity, even as we beg for your patience to let the law take its’ course, before jumping into unfair conclusions. We remain humbly grateful for all the innumerable support and overwhelming show of love to his family.

We thank you.

Elizabeth Adeola Oshodi for Dammy Krane’s family.

Photo Credit: Arrests.org