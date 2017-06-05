International Media Influencing Gay Culture among Nigerian Youths – NOA DG

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari, during a programme titled, ‘Anti-Corruption: The Role of Media as Change Agents’ in Abuja on Saturday, lamented the denigration of “our traditional culture and religious values” as a result of “the advent of satellite broadcasting”.

“It is pertinent to note that the advent of satellite broadcasting has continued to pose a serious challenge to our traditional culture and religious values and our identity as a people. Our youths are now being deceived by the international media with values that are at variance with our culture and the teachings of our religion.

The wearing of tattoos, dreadlocks hairstyle, sagging trousers and the painting of hair have become a vogue among our young men and women. Our youths are now publicly clamouring for the legalisation of gay marriage and are about to boldly take the campaign to the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly to press for it as a fundamental human right,” Dailytimes quoted Abari as saying.