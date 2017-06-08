Are you Excited? Win a $100 Coupon by Representing BellaNaija Style at the ‘ZAZAII at ZUVAA’ Trunkshow Tour in Nashville

Popular Nigerian fashion department store, ZAZAII is currently partnering with ZUVAA for a pop-up trunk show tour in over ten cities in the United States this year. The tour kicked off in April and we gave an opportunity to a BellaNaijarian to represent us at the trunk show in Birmingham, Alabama! This is truly an exceptional tour and it’s a great opportunity for the diaspora public to truly discover artisanal African fashion.

As partners of this initiative, BellaNaija Style will pick one BellaNaijarian to represent us at the pop-up shops in each state. This time, the trunk show train stops in Nashville!

ZAZAII at ZUVAA Trunkshow Tour in Nashville, TN

Date: June 10 & 11

Time: 12.00pm-7.00pm

Venue: The Malls at Green Hill

The winner will be required to cover the event LIVE on the @BellaNaijaStyleInstagram page and must be available for 2 to 3 hours. He/She will also receive a $100 coupon to shop any Zazaii products at the pop-up shop.

How to enter:

Leave a comment under this post and tell us why you deserve to be the one we pick

In this comment, include your Instagram handle

You must follow @BellaNaijaStyle on Instagram

You must reside in Nashville

Good luck guys and guess what, if you don’t win this time, just stay tuned as there would be other states for the Zazaii at Zuvaa Trunkshow and BellaNaija Style would be giving this opportunity again.