Three times the Fun! Here’s how Quilox Boss Shina Peller Celebrated his Birthday | Photos

The Chairman of Aquila Group Shina Peller’s birthday has become a date to be reckoned with especially in the entertainment industry, as he is known for having a week long spreadsheet of events.

The events kicked off on Friday the 12th of May 2017 with a visit to Ansa-ud-deen Grammar School in Surulere, the motherless babies home Lekki and also Pacelli School for the Blind/Partially Sighted Surulere.

On Saturday 13th of May 2017 he treated his close friends, family and business associates to a classy dinner at Eko Pearl; Eko Atlantic Victoria Island Lagos.

It was an evening of glamour and poise, attendees dressed to suit the theme of the occasion “Classic Man”. The night started with a chilled vibe with the MC Gbenga Adeyinka treating everyone to fresh cut jokes before the tempo went up a notch people with thrilling performances from; Tomi Thomas, Base One, Reelze, Kenny Blak, Woli Arole, Que Peller, LAX, CDQ, Airboy, Omobaba, Skiibii, Sound Sultan, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, 2Baba and more

In attendance were Captains of the Industry (CEO); Dapo Abiodun – CEO Heyden Petroleum , Aremo Oniru – MD OPIC, Dr Ernest Azudialu – CEO Nest oil, Dr Taiwo Afolabi – Chairman, Sifax group, Oye Hassan Odukale – CEO Leadway Assurance, Otunba Akin Alabi – CEO NairaBet, Bayo Odusolu, Ayodele Subair, Amaju Pinnick, Hon Abayomi Oke – Commissioner for sports in Oyo state, Jibola Fatgbems, Haji Debo, Richard Mhiya Daniel, Bisoye Fagade, Joe Ciroc, GM Hennessey – MGboyega Ogunfuye, Sam and Amit from Belaire, Kunle Ayeni, Femi Obat, Owolabi Awosan, Lekan Osifeso, Ayodele Subair – Chairman LIRS.

It was a wonderful evening, from the beautifully dressed ushers to well-cultured waiters, to banging music from DJ Consequence and Alatika and great food, this all added to create an amazing unforgettable ambience. The party was not over yet as it was moved to Club Quilox where everyone threw caution to the wind and grooved till dawn.

On Sunday 14th of May 2017 premium Cognac Hennessey treated the King of nightlife to a grand party at Club Quilox, the party started about 10 pm. The hosts Jimmie and Ushbebe kept the audience entertained and DJ Factor played to their taste.

The venue was lushly decorated to suit the theme “Classic Man” and had people treating themselves to great cocktails from the Hennessy bar outside, with hostesses in Flapper dresses to entertain the guests. Your imagination will do you no justice if weren’t there you missed out.

At the Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Sighted Children

At Ansa-ud-deen Grammar School

Party Time