Join Ignite Fellowship for their 2nd Year Anniversary & a Discussion on Obedience by Mairo Ese & Ife | Saturday, July 1st

We know that it’s so easy to get distracted and lose your connection with God. Every month, we are faced with responsibilities and workload that makes it even harder to fellowship with the Father or even hear him.
Through prayer, praise and study of the word, you leave refreshed and ready to go into the world and be the light.
Ignite fellowship is for our generation, so if you are in your 20s and 30s, and even if you’re a little into your 40s, you’re welcome here. And whether you’re single, married or… its complicated, we’re here for you.
We have a million questions for this month’s fellowship!
If you’ve asked any of those questions, or if you are struggling, you need to be at our fellowship on Saturday!
Theme: Obedience
Date: Saturday 1st July 2017
Time: 4.00 pm prompt!
Venue: Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos
Guests: Mairo Ese and Ife
It’s free, and there’s free food! Come, bring a friend, and let’s unburden and offload. Let’s fellowship with God and one another. Let’s get ready for a new month.
——————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme