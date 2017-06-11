Rugby player ‘Lachlan Ward’ Dies during Match in Sydney

25-year old Warringah player Lachlan Ward is dead after collapsing on the field in a fifth-grade match against Gordon at Pittwater Park.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and the coroner will investigate the cause of death.

The loss of Ward has devastated his family and rocked the tight-knit Warringah club.

Wallabies captain Stephen Moore says the sudden death of Ward is “tragic” and extended the team’s support to grieving family members, friends, and clubmates.

Ward was remembered by clubmates on Sunday on social media, with Josh Holmes paying tribute, Warringah club president Phil Parsons among others.

We are family and you are my family. I have had messages from all over the world of heartfelt, sincere sympathy for the Ward family and club. I’m sincere in my comment that I don’t know what to do next except hug your family and support the Wards and extended family anyway we can. The tears are flowing.” Parsons wrote

Wallabies players were gutted to hear the news of Ward’s death after coming from the field in Melbourne, where they beat Fiji.

“It’s a tragic accident that happened in the game yesterday at Warringah and on behalf of the Wallabies and the broader rugby community, we want to show our support to his family in this time,” Moore said.

“You never like to see that on the rugby field and it’s a very sad day for Australian rugby. We certainly send all our best wishes to his family.

“It’s tragic anytime you see that, no matter what sport it is. We go out there to have fun and we love what we do. To see something like that it really does hit a chord that’s for sure.”

