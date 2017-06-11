Theresa May’s Chiefs Of Staff Quit After Election Disaster

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s two closest aides announced their resignations on Saturday after a crushing electoral setback that left her authority in tatters.

According to Vanguard, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have resigned allowing May to stay on after losing her parliamentary majority in Thursday’s vote.

Timothy said he had resigned on Friday after the result was confirmed, and took responsibility for the Conservative manifesto, including a botched plan for elderly social care that caused a major backlash.

He wrote on the ConservativeHome website, “The reason for the disappointing result was not the absence of support for Theresa May and the Conservatives but an unexpected surge in support for Labour.”

May’s former director of communications, Katie Perrior, had earlier recounted the “terrible” atmosphere at meetings attended by the pair claiming Timothy and Hill create a “toxic” atmosphere in Downing Street. She said what the prime minister needs when you’re going through a tough time like negotiating Brexit is diplomats, not street fighters, Perrior, who quit before the election, told BBC radio.

Sky News anchor Adam Bolton read out a text message Hill sent to him live on air after he mentioned the health of the prime minister, who has diabetes. “Tell Bunter (Bolton) that he should watch what he says about my boss’s health. Utterly unfounded and untrue. We will be making a formal complaint,” she wrote.

Last December, Hill also told senior Conservative lawmaker Nicky Morgan last year to keep away from Downing Street after criticising the premier for her expensive leather trousers.