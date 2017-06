In the newest teaser of JAY-Z‘s upcoming 4:44 project with Tidal, we get a glimpse of Lupita Nyong’o.

The teaser has been titled “MaNyfaCedGod,” and features a black and white 30 seconds clip of Lupita on camera looking distraught, crying and staring into the camera.

We’ve also seen another teaser for 4:44 which featured Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover. JAY-Z‘s new project is set to be released on June 30, only on Tidal.

