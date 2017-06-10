Man Arrested with Human Parts Says he Planned to Use them for Money Ritual after Ramadan Fast

Ajibade Rasheed, 38 who was arrested with a female head and other body parts in Osogbo has said that he planned to use them for money rituals for one Olorungbebe after the Ramadan fasting period.

PUNCH reports that Ajibade, who identified himself as an Alfa and herbalist said that Olurungbebe, who himself is an Alfa, came to him for help to get huge sums of money.

He was arrested at Oluode area of Osogbo by a police patrol team on routine check.

The Ikirun in Ifelodun LGA of Osun State indigene was driving a red Izuzu Rodeo Jeep marked LSD-987-DJ, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday after his vehicle was searched.

He said the car belonged to his elder brother. Speaking to journalists on Friday, Ajibade said:

I am an Alfa and a herbalist. There is a man, who is also an Alfa; he came to my place and told me that he wanted to do money ritual. I told him that getting the materials needed for the ritual would be difficult but he agreed to bring the materials by himself. So, the man came on Wednesday morning from Aagba town with the human parts for the ritual. The body parts he brought are fresh human head, hands, inner parts and vagina. I did not know that he would bring the materials that morning. I told him that we are in the Ramadan period and he should wait till after Ramadan before I could do it. This is my first time of doing this kind of money ritual although I do other ones but not this type. The man told me he wanted to do money ritual and I told him the difficulty in finding the materials and he told me that he would get them and he did. I am a Muslim and I’m fasting also even when he brought the human parts I told him that this is not the time for such ‘work’. The man told me the situations of things in his life and pleaded with me to help him to do it. He did not want the kind of money rituals, which would not bring huge amount of money. He wanted the kind of ritual which brings huge amount of money.

The police has vowed to arrest Ajibade’s partner and get to the root of the matter.

“We will surely arrest his partner. We want to know how he got those humans parts, where he got them from and the identity of the victim,” police commissioner in the state Fimihan Adeoye said.