Fast Rising Model Elizabeth Ayodele Covers A Nasty Boy’s June/July Issue

A few months after being discovered by Few Models and being signed by IMG Worldwide, Elizabeth Ayodele‘s life has since changed into a roller coaster ride after kicking off her modelling career at Paris and Milan Fashion Week walking for storied brands such as Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and being photographed by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino for Vogue India.

The 18 year old international model has exclusively covered A Nasty Boy‘s (anastyboy.com) second issue right after talented Nigerian designer Adebayo Oke Lawal covered the first issue. Elizabeth was photographed by 19 year old Asamaige Ogaga for the issue and styled by British/Nigerian stylist Tokyo James.

A Nasty Boy is a radical and agenda setting publication founded by Richard Akuson that explores otherness in fashion, people and culture. Speaking on the choice of this issue’s cover star Richard Akuson had this to say:

In recent years, there has been an unprecedented emergence of Nigerian models in the international modelling industry with many of them gaining success. Elizabeth, in a way, represents the best of this crop as a young model who hasn’t just taken the industry by storm but has done so in spite of her 5.8 height. Besides her, only Kate Moss has gone this far with that height in the cut-throat industry. Elizabeth walked Miu Miu but also Fendi and opened the Yves Saint Laurent AW18 show in Paris – an honour reserved for super models – in her first season. It really doesn’t get better than that. She continues to book campaigns and gigs one after the other as she peddles her way into carving a name for her self. For this reason, we couldn’t have made a better choice of a Nigerian model to cover this issue than her.”

Credits

Publication: A Nasty Boy | @anastyboy_

Cover Star: Elizabeth Ayodele | @_liztte

Photographer: Asamaige Ogaga | @asamaiige

Editing: Adesoji Favor | @_soj__

Creative Director/Stylist: Tokyo James | @tokyojamess

Design: Zamani Istifanus | @xamanijnr