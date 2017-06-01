Fast Rising Model Elizabeth Ayodele Covers A Nasty Boy’s June/July Issue

A few months after being discovered by Few Models and being signed by IMG Worldwide, Elizabeth Ayodele‘s life has since changed into a roller coaster ride after kicking off her modelling career at Paris and Milan Fashion Week walking for storied brands such as Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and being photographed by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino for Vogue India.
The 18 year old international model has exclusively covered A Nasty Boy‘s (anastyboy.com) second issue right after talented Nigerian designer Adebayo Oke Lawal covered the first issue. Elizabeth was photographed by 19 year old Asamaige Ogaga for the issue and styled by British/Nigerian stylist Tokyo James.
A Nasty Boy is a radical and agenda setting publication founded by Richard Akuson that explores otherness in fashion, people and culture. Speaking on the choice of this issue’s cover star Richard Akuson had this to say:
In recent years, there has been an unprecedented emergence of Nigerian models in the international modelling industry with many of them gaining success. Elizabeth, in a way, represents the best of this crop as a young model who hasn’t just taken the industry by storm but has done so in spite of her 5.8 height. Besides her, only Kate Moss has gone this far with that height in the cut-throat industry. Elizabeth walked Miu Miu but also Fendi and opened the Yves Saint Laurent AW18 show in Paris – an honour reserved for super models – in her first season. It really doesn’t get better than that. She continues to book campaigns and gigs one after the other as she peddles her way into carving a name for her self. For this reason, we couldn’t have made a better choice of a Nigerian model to cover this issue than her.”
Visit www.anastyboy.com to read their cover story on Elizabeth and see the rest of the photos from her feature.
Credits
Publication: A Nasty Boy | @anastyboy_
Cover Star: Elizabeth Ayodele | @_liztte
Photographer: Asamaige Ogaga | @asamaiige
Editing: Adesoji Favor | @_soj__
Creative Director/Stylist: Tokyo James | @tokyojamess
Design: Zamani Istifanus | @xamanijnr
I don’t know her.
Isn’t it Miu Miu, what is Mui Mui???
Richard, calm down and stop f*ckn lying. She did not open YSL. The video is on YouTube, a five minute research could have spared you this embarrassment. Lizzy, bigger you in SS18! Can’t wait!
LMAO… DON’T MIND THE GOAT! ASS KISSER OSHI
You say only KATE moss has gone this far? so by walking 3 shows she’s gone as far as kate moss? guy please chill! coordinate and compose properly next time so you get positive reviews. Selling your gay magazine hiss