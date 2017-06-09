BellaNaija

New Music: Emekus feat. Olamide – Follow Me

09.06.2017

Wahala Free Music music star and Project Fame alum Emekus, links up with YBNL Nation leader Olamide and Mr. Producer Pheelz for a new gigantic single titled Follow Me.

