New Music: Emekus feat. Olamide – Follow Me

Wahala Free Music music star and Project Fame alum Emekus, links up with YBNL Nation leader Olamide and Mr. Producer Pheelz for a new gigantic single titled “Follow Me“.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
09.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Wahala Free Music music star and Project Fame alum Emekus, links up with YBNL Nation leader Olamide and Mr. Producer Pheelz for a new gigantic single titled “Follow Me“.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Nice jam..Olamide delivered as usual…