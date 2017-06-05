BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Kid Nurty – Water Melon

05.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Kid Nurty - Water Melon

Off his “Afrobubbles” album slated for release in July, afropop/pop act Kid Nurty drops this new single “Water Melon“.

Listen to “Water Melon” below:

css.php
MENU BellaNaija