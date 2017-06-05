New Music: Kid Nurty – Water Melon

Off his “Afrobubbles” album slated for release in July, afropop/pop act Kid Nurty drops this new single “Water Melon“.
Listen to “Water Melon” below:
Inspired!
05.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Off his “Afrobubbles” album slated for release in July, afropop/pop act Kid Nurty drops this new single “Water Melon“.
Listen to “Water Melon” below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline