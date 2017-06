Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu who shot into the limelight for his character as Weki in MTV Shuga and Tari in Sitcom The Johnsons graduated on Sunday, June 4 from Babcock University with a BSc in Mass Communication.

The graduate shared photos on his Instagram page with friends and family from the convocation ceremony.

Congratulations to him!

Photo Credit: Instagram|@olumideoworu