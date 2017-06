Yesterday things escalated between actress Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband Lanre Gentry after she shared a screenshot of their conversation in which he was begging her to stop posting about the domestic violence.

Mercy Aigbe also shared photos of her bruised face while her husband took to his page to tell people that he can’t wait for the “movie”.

A couple of hours ago however, he shared a public apology on his Instagram page.

Read it below.