Peak Milk Celebrates World Milk Day with Cooking Competition for Nigerian School Students & More Fun Activities

This year, a cooking competition was designed to foster creativity and versatility with everyday foods using Peak Milk.

Over 150 entries were received with unique recipes. 10 schools eventually were selected by the panel of judges. Whitefield High School clinched the top spot and was awarded N500, 000 cash price. Susan Memorial School and Birell Avenue School came second and third and were also awarded N300, 000 and N150, 000 respectively.

Present at the event were representatives of the Ministry of Education, officials of the Lagos State Government, representatives of the participating schools, the Peak brand Team, celebrity chef and Nolly- wood actress; Toyin Abraham.

“I am very excited about this overwhelming turnout. I see excitement on the faces of the children and more importantly, they have become Peak ambassadors.” Said Ben Langat, the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO.