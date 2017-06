Sia has teamed up with two Hollywood stars Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore in her new song “Free Me.”

The singer released the emotional song in support of the #endHIV Campaign in collaboration with the Abzyme Research Foundation.

Julianne narrates the video as Zoe plays an expecting mother who finds out she’s HIV positive.

While Sia sings in the background, Zoe displays her emotions in a powerful interpretive dance.

Watch