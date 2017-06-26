BellaNaija

We Suspect Foul Play in House on the Rock Church Fire – CAN Youth Wing

26.06.2017 at By 7 Comments

House on the Rock Church fireThe Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday said that it believed the fire incident at House on the Rock church in Abuja was a case of sabotage.

The National President of the Youth Wing of the association, David Kadzai, in an interview with Punch said it the body is suspicious that the incident took place on a Sunday, adding that “saboteurs must have thought of unleashing a blow on the church members.”

From what we have gathered so far, it is clear that renovation work was ongoing in the church but there was no work on the site on that Sunday when the incident occurred. Also, there was no trace of any electrical fault before now. But suddenly people discovered the fire and they couldn’t tell what was the cause.

The question we are asking now is, why the fire on a Sunday? Having assessed the situation, I am meant to say that we suspect some form of foul play because this incident happened on a Sunday when the saboteurs must have thought of unleashing a blow on the church members.

There are people who are sabotaging the efforts of the church in Nigeria. These persons are saboteurs and perhaps they may be ones who are culpable in this incident. There have been some orchestrated attacks on churches in Nigeria, whether it is this one or not.

This comes after the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Paul Adefarasin on Twitter thanked authorities for swift response in putting out the fire, and said the root cause of the incident was being investigated.

House on the Rock Church fire

Photo Credit: Twitter – @PaulAdefarasin @iamfatdon

7 Comments on We Suspect Foul Play in House on the Rock Church Fire – CAN Youth Wing
  • Jayn June 26, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    The act of sabotage is a church worth billions of naira (which it pays no taxes on) not having a fire control system of its own, and then depending on a fire service funded by taxpayer money.

    Love this! 53 Reply
    • mela June 26, 2017 at 9:39 pm

      So the members of the church are not included in the tax payers. The taxpayers dont go to church abi?????? We just come online and talk anyhow. Sometimes I wonder if that’s how we reason in real life.

      Love this! 41
  • Muse June 26, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    CAN youth wing should just “hold am for there”, if they arent sure of the cause of the fire, they shouldnt say a word until a thorough investigation is done. The polity is already heated enough

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Ada June 26, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    The church has not attributed the cause of the fire to foul play so why is CAN talking?

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Keeping it real June 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

    This fire is not happenstance. It was sabotage. Watch this play out. They are targeting churches now and church Christian people are the first to condemn themselves and write nonsense comments. How naive. Until BH or their mentors claims responsibility before you guys wake up. Sad… so sad!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Jo! June 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Did they ask you? “CAN youth wing”, did anybody ask you? Awon authors of confusion about to cause unnecessary drama. Throwing out unfounded theories and postulations.

    Awon alainironu ara Galatia, awon alainikanshe.
    The owners of the church said they’re investigating, awon gbeborun carried their mouth and are blabbing nonsense. Please go and sit down somewhere and do the work they sent you to do and stop “suspecting” nonsense up and down.

    In a country where we’re fighting divisions left right and Centre at the moment, a group like this is now about to start unnecessary suspicions, please go siddon

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • liroooo June 28, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    lmao @jo! haff vex o

    Love this! 4 Reply
MENU BellaNaija