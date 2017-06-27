“God is with us! He loves us!” – Media Girl Taje Prest shares Testimony on Recent Fire Incident

An hour ago, media personality and entrepreneur, Taje Prest shared a testimony on a fire incident that occurred in a room within her compound. She also shared a video of the aftermath, read the testimony below.

I’ve been fighting with myself all day about giving this TESTIMONY. But I need to because I feel like God needs me to. #OLOWOGBOGBORO IS WORKING!!! A room in our compound caught fire. Completely scorched. Mind you we were all in!! But with God we were able to kill the fire before the fire service showed up an hour after they were called! God did it! We cld be telling a different story! But everyone is alive. We ddnt loose lives. We lost material things, that can be replaced! I just want to use this medium to remind you all that God is with us! He loves us! This just shows me I still have a lot of HIS plans to fulfil!!! God is AMAZING!!! I am grateful!!!! My family, friends, staff. We are all fine! The devil failed once again!!!! #olowogbogboro