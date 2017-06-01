ThrowbackThursday: Which of These Was Your Family’s Sunday Go-To Place?

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends!
Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “ Which of These Was Your Family’s Sunday Go-To Place?”
Times were hard back in the day men! It was the local suya man and Walls Banana icecream from the bicycle vendor for us. Once I could afford it though I got myself some Mr Biggs meatpie
omo i look this my brother keep it up you are simply saying the gospel truth
Aww!! Tetrazinni and Mr Biggs.
was tfc for us…..their chacolit chicken was the bomb….not as good as it used to be anymore
None of the above, we stayed at home.
Way after my time, we had UTC surulere, pintos, terry burger,kingsway(best doughnuts) and mr biggs
It was terris burger and cousin t at afeniran 9gunsanya shopping centre
The elewa aganyin and agege bread joint venture hawking on the street
None… We ain’t rich
These people aren’t even realistic.
No amala joint. No iyabasira. Even suya mallam self no dey. Agege bread sellers? You people are not ready.
TASTEE FRIED CHICKEN
Express Fisheries… where my Ire-Akari peeps at.
Then Mr. Biggs, tetrazzini, munchies, sweet sensations.
But I miss express fisheries the most
Is TFC gone and SS too??? Mr. Biggs was known for their meat pies, chicken pies and jelly filled donuts. TFC was yamarita and yam pottage and the fried abi na grilled fish was something else, sweet sensation = ice cream. Tantalizers were for the local cuisines, the pounded yam and co. I don’t remember mama cass. Choi, I am not sure I should be proud of this (“e don tey wey I dey like food).😱😱😱
This is for Lagos peeps. In kaduna, twas chicken George before Mr Biggs came over but even that one was like once or twice a year. Otherwise we did lots of suya. Hamdala hotel suya to be specific
How could i forget chicken george(lagos) and big treat cakes(nasty cakes with cream filling) but they had vibrant colours, then came double 4 and new yorkers
TFC for their fried rice, chicken & salad yum!
Mr Biggs for snacks 🙂
Mr biggs marina.the meatpie
I used to freeze their meatpie to take back to school in jand, such a shame sha
Wow! This brings back alot of memories.It was tantalizers in festac town back then..Dad would give me money (as na me sabi food pass) to go get different snacks for everyone at home just becuase.I think spring rolls then was N30 lol and it was my favourite. Then TFC also had my heart with thier charcolit chicken, grilled fish and chips whenever i was at Lagos Island.
I always insisted my parents sent Sweet sensation cakes to me in school to celebrate my birthday with friends.The butter icing and that yummy taste kai!!! (Unapologetic foodie)
Dallas bakery anyone? Legends of cream cakes and their cakes were sweet.
Little Chef and YetKem.
Amusement park, Bar beach, Lagos zoo. 80s kid in the house.
After Church straight to the house for White Rice & Stew……
MR BIGGS was and will always remain my first love when it came to eating out..i remember how my siblings and i would cajole my dad to take the entire family there to eat whenever we came from first to third in our report car, i would hide half of mine so others would eat theirs and the next morning SHAKARA on point.
Amusement Park, Bar beach, Ibadan Zoo and IITA.