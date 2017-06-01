BellaNaija

#ThrowbackThursday: Which of These Was Your Family’s Sunday Go-To Place?

01.06.2017

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends!

Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “ Which of These Was Your Family’s Sunday Go-To Place?

24 Comments
  • O! June 1, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Times were hard back in the day men! It was the local suya man and Walls Banana icecream from the bicycle vendor for us. Once I could afford it though I got myself some Mr Biggs meatpie

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • patricia asemota June 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      omo i look this my brother keep it up you are simply saying the gospel truth

      Love this! 1
  • didi June 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Aww!! Tetrazinni and Mr Biggs.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • mami June 1, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    was tfc for us…..their chacolit chicken was the bomb….not as good as it used to be anymore

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • mr.A June 1, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    None of the above, we stayed at home.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Fifi June 1, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Way after my time, we had UTC surulere, pintos, terry burger,kingsway(best doughnuts) and mr biggs

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • osa June 1, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      It was terris burger and cousin t at afeniran 9gunsanya shopping centre

      Love this! 4
  • Deleke June 1, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The elewa aganyin and agege bread joint venture hawking on the street

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Teemah June 1, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    None… We ain’t rich

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • LemmeRant June 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    These people aren’t even realistic.

    No amala joint. No iyabasira. Even suya mallam self no dey. Agege bread sellers? You people are not ready.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • CIVILSERVANT June 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    TASTEE FRIED CHICKEN

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mz_danielz June 1, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Express Fisheries… where my Ire-Akari peeps at.

    Then Mr. Biggs, tetrazzini, munchies, sweet sensations.

    But I miss express fisheries the most

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ajala & Foodie June 1, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Is TFC gone and SS too??? Mr. Biggs was known for their meat pies, chicken pies and jelly filled donuts. TFC was yamarita and yam pottage and the fried abi na grilled fish was something else, sweet sensation = ice cream. Tantalizers were for the local cuisines, the pounded yam and co. I don’t remember mama cass. Choi, I am not sure I should be proud of this (“e don tey wey I dey like food).😱😱😱

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ms B June 1, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    This is for Lagos peeps. In kaduna, twas chicken George before Mr Biggs came over but even that one was like once or twice a year. Otherwise we did lots of suya. Hamdala hotel suya to be specific

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Fifi June 1, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      How could i forget chicken george(lagos) and big treat cakes(nasty cakes with cream filling) but they had vibrant colours, then came double 4 and new yorkers

      Love this! 5
  • Kay June 1, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    TFC for their fried rice, chicken & salad yum!
    Mr Biggs for snacks 🙂

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • nike June 1, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Mr biggs marina.the meatpie

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Fifi June 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      I used to freeze their meatpie to take back to school in jand, such a shame sha

      Love this! 3
  • Preggy and lovin’ it June 1, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Wow! This brings back alot of memories.It was tantalizers in festac town back then..Dad would give me money (as na me sabi food pass) to go get different snacks for everyone at home just becuase.I think spring rolls then was N30 lol and it was my favourite. Then TFC also had my heart with thier charcolit chicken, grilled fish and chips whenever i was at Lagos Island.
    I always insisted my parents sent Sweet sensation cakes to me in school to celebrate my birthday with friends.The butter icing and that yummy taste kai!!! (Unapologetic foodie)

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Anon June 1, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Dallas bakery anyone? Legends of cream cakes and their cakes were sweet.

    Little Chef and YetKem.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Abi June 1, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Amusement park, Bar beach, Lagos zoo. 80s kid in the house.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • chiemeka June 2, 2017 at 10:19 am

    After Church straight to the house for White Rice & Stew……

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Zooaan. June 8, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    MR BIGGS was and will always remain my first love when it came to eating out..i remember how my siblings and i would cajole my dad to take the entire family there to eat whenever we came from first to third in our report car, i would hide half of mine so others would eat theirs and the next morning SHAKARA on point.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • lulu June 9, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Amusement Park, Bar beach, Ibadan Zoo and IITA.

    Love this! 0 Reply
