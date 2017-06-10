Viral Robbery Video: Policeman who Engaged Gunmen Died in April

A three minute video of a bank robbery in Owerri, the Imo state capital has been trending online this past week, making people seeking information on the health status of a brave officer who engaged the robbers, killing one of them.

He has been identified as Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko.

Spokesperson for the Imo state Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, told PUNCH that Sergeant Iboko died while in intensive care in April, two months after the robbery took place.

Enwerem said that two other policemen were in the security post during the shootout and also sustained gunshot injuries.

“They were in intensive care for up to two months. The two survived but Iboko died. He was a sergeant and mobile policeman,” Enwerem said.

Watch the video HERE (Viewers discretion is advised).