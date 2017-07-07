7 Rules of Etiquette which Nigerian Men Should Know & Live By

Looking good is good business; but despite how handsome and dapper a man looks, his true worth can only be measured by the way he conducts himself. While his sartorial choices offer clues about the kind of man that he is, it does not direct his speech, his reflexes or how much control he has over emotions (and life in general).
Sure, in a culture of TGIF casual, social media ubiquity and using curse words with mixed company, it can be tempting to boycott good manners and forget to be dashing and elegant. Nevertheless, what shall it profit a man to have a perfectly on-point wardrobe but still exhibit bad behaviour?
Here are 7 etiquette rules every self-respecting Nigerian man should know and practice:
Do Not Touch People or their Property without Express Permission
It is unacceptable to touch another person without their permission, especially when you are not related. Even when it is something as simple as holding someone’s hand, helping someone to get in or out of a car, or to cross the street, you have to seek their consent. It is what is expected of a gentleman.
This also applies to other people’s belongings. Do not go digging in someone’s bag or scrolling through someone’s phone without asking for their permission.
Put Your Phone Away When You Have Company
Put your phone away when you are out on a date or meeting. You can either switch it off or put it on silent. A phone call can disrupt or even ruin your conversation. It also disturbs others around.
Being on your phone when your attention is required is disrespectful. Sure, it is easy to assume that the world is different and everyone understands how important it is to stay connected to your phone, but that is not enough reason not to keep your phone out of sight.
Greet People Around You, Accordingly
Greeting, especially in our culture, is a bit of a big deal. Whoever you are — a chief, CEO of a company, a professor, or an elderly woman, when you enter a room you should be the first person to greet the other people there. Do not wait for them to come to you and offer their greeting.
Again, if you are with someone and the person stops to greet someone you don’t know, ensure you also greet them. It would be rude to just stand on the side and ignore him/her.
Avoid Vulgar Humour
Vulgar humour could work when you are having game night with your bros, but not you when you are in social situations; it would portray any man as insensitive. Some people would even consider such jokes offensive. Even if it is a date and you are desperate to get a few laughs from the lady, opt for something witty, rather than the whip out your dick jokes.
Know (and stick to) Your Alcohol Limit
Men generally love alcohol. While consuming alcohol on its own is not bad, consuming it in excess is not acceptable. When you drink alcohol past your limit, you lose control of yourself and usually chivalry flies through the window. Getting sloppy in public is not a good look on any man, especially when he is on a date or a business outing.
In addition, never order a drink named for a sexual position. It may seem like a cheeky thing to do, but it is more of crass.
Stay as private as you can
A gentleman should always keep his business private. No matter the circumstance, never share sensitive information or secrets with others that are not directly affected. This does not imply that you become taciturn and uptight. Use your discretion. Sharing too many secrets or giving too much of your opinion or unsolicited advice can lead to trouble and is not in good form.
If You Say ‘I invite you,’ be prepared to pay
If you specifically invite someone to join you for a meal, even when it is not a date, you must pay for their food as you have actively invited them. You cannot ask them to split the cheque or pay for their own meal. However, when you or someone says “Let’s go to a restaurant,’ you go Dutch. Everyone pays for their meal, but if it one person offers to take the entire bill, the others may agree.
Can you think of any other etiquette rules which every self-respecting Nigerian man should know and adopt?
Photo Credit: Stefan Dahl Langstrup | Dreamstime.com
Good, It also applies to ladies too, am a lady and I learnt something. Thanks
What should have been no 1. and what the picture depicts was not stated. Men should not proffer a hand to a lady for a handshake. Always allow the lady the opportunity to offer her hand first. For personal or religious reasons a lady may not want to shake a man so offering a hand is presumptuous and puts the lady in a difficult position. However based on certain cultures and religions a lady may not offer her hand to certain men. To avoid such awkward situations it may be best to keep your hands out of sight, smile and give a small nod.
So what if a lady offers her hand to a man for a handshake and the man for some reason doesn’t want to shake her hand; is he uncouth and ill-mannered? Is it compulsory for a man to always shake a woman’s hand if she offers it? Is this ‘courteous’ gesture not rather male chauvinistic? How about no handshake offer at all? Etiquette is always considered impeccable when it puts women in the receiving or benefitting end… men have to to hold open doors for women, men have to offer women seats before they have seats, a man and a woman are in love but the man has to be a gentleman and propose etc should feminism not cut across work, politics, marriage, tradition, culture, etiquette etc?
@Bad – I open doors for men sometimes, as a treat and a kind gesture. They have to do it most of the time, so I figure they would enjoy it as a cool thing. Especially if they look tired or down. Definitely if they are carrying or pushing kids.
Nkem again! We all know that men obey these so-called rules of etiquette than women, so I don’t know exactly what you intend to achieve by preaching to the converted.
Shout out to people who live in London, New York or any of them train transportation places . Gosh. I don’t know how y’all do it . People just brush you, touch you , run into you, hit you let your thighs touch theirs, have their under arms in your face . Goshhhhh! The list is endless . I don’t like strangers touching me . Or going to the club and it’s so crowded that everyone and their mama is touching you . Ewwwwww…..
I don’t like when I’m touched . Or how many guys feel it’s okay to tap my shoulder or but their palm on my lower back. No . It’s not acceptable .
If you can’t get my attention by saying excuse me , then the attention wasn’t yours to get.
Lol. No shade .
But just don’t touch people. No one knows where your hands have been .
I remember I went to a west African country and I like to explore the good and bad . I went to the market where they slaughter cows and stuff . I made the mistake of wearing a tank top and that’s how these men it’s their meat blood Kpomo ,shaki, Fuku hands started tapping my shoulder ……that’ was the end for me . I politely said please don’t touch me . And I got the oh Americana speech. My man didn’t even help me . He was busy pricing the kidney????.
Okay long story short. Just don’t be touching people anyhow . It’s rude and nasty
The day a guy told us in a group that he peed and did not wash his hands, I became wary and started shaking men with caution. Some handy men and even office guys have been to places without washing hands. Better just say hi and smile. Leave the handshake out.
This particular attention seeking writer can never make her point without attempting to stir up unnecessary gender wars. The rules apply both ways.
I wonder why you would get skeptical?There are thousands of publications advising women on their behavior, she just wanted to do something out of the box and give advice to men. I don’t see the gender war here, or maybe it’s your own preconceived notion. Please objectively check your thinking.
i note a few defensive men up in this piece, hehe! nkem u tried jare. put your phones down, look people in the eyes, do not over touch or touch not until you are cleared, be discreet & private, etc…this is not bad advice and yes it applies to ladies as well to some degree.
What is it with women and this looking on the eyes thing.
Every babe I look in the eye when talking to always takes it the wrong way. As if I’m trying to woo her, and when that’s not the case……
it seems suspicious or untrustworthy if the person is not able to look into your eyes. i don’t mean stare into the persons eyes uncontrollably, not “goo-goo eyes,” but making regular eye contact is comforting, and reaffirms your personal interest and connection. it shows your paying attention to the person. its just a nice warm gesture, whereas not looking into the eyes is cold and distant.
Also guys that ask ladies for their date of birth, especially on first date. I guess it rude, to ask a lady such questions and naija men do that alot.mtcheeewwwww
So it’s after 5 dates when the babe has finished chopping all the guys money that you waont him to find out if the babe is an old mama.
Don’t you know that is wasted investment.
When I read the “I invite u” be expected to pay. Not in America or some part of d western world. Old ass men inviting u for dinner or their dinner party and expecting u to pay. I find that kind of culture in some part of the western world laughable.
Do not cold call people on Whatsapp or on Facebook. Sick and tired of people taking liberty for license and then act like I am too uptight. It is absolutely rude and so many people don’t even get it. WTF
Do not cold call people on Whatsapp video or on Facebook. Sick and tired of people taking liberty for license and then act like I am too uptight. It is absolutely rude and so many people don’t even get it.
@LemmeRant, is that why you should ask a lady such question on a first date. So rude, naija men with stupid mentality
Thanks for this. there is the guy that walks into our office and never greets we ladies there…just imagine? Like he expects us to greet him first, so ungentlemanly
Good and logical etiquette should not be gender-conscious period! Don’t tell people to behave in a certain way because it makes a particular gender feel comfortable…Nooo!!! that’s sexist but rather tell people to behave well because it is appropriate and deserving to all and sundry…its rude to use your phone or deliberately shift attention while having a conversation with anybody, don’t touch people unless permitted, no offensive language or cussing in public places, if somebody honours your invite pls pls be courteous and make the person feel comfortable (going dutch bla bla is classless and distasteful in this situation)
Any chauvinistic etiqutte (chivalrous) can be ditched unapologetically…whatever is good for the goose should be good for the gander
PS: feminists (male, female and those in between) please eliminate chivalry from your subconscious; don’t feel obliged to give it and don’t expect it…let us promote leveller ideologies and equality
Loool, I like this tongue in cheek article..
Its about time articles telling men what to do was written.
The men are attacking Nkem.. Gentlemen.. Puuleeasse
Biko,don’t generalise.You can scorn men all you want and write all sort so trash,but never say “men love alcohol.” It is not smart.All women are not materialistic
My own problem in Nigeria is with both gender,who must touch you unnecessarily,excuse me is enough to get anyone’s attention !!! Please do not touch anyone to get attention, like someone commented above no one knows where your hands have been !!!
Another observation is in the saloon when they put the comb they are using for in their hair, that is utter madness!!! Crazy ? people everywhere!!!!
Everybody here is so uptight.
I don’t care if you look me in the eye.
I don’t care if you ask my age. It’s my prerogative to answer or not.
Also, she makes it sound like she isn’t talking about a guy and a girl on a date and many of these only matter when it’s a date.
Ps. I’m female.